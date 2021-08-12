ROGERSVILLE — Despite the challenges created by COVID-19 in 2020-21 Rogersville City School’s 5th through 8th grades surpassed the state average in academic achievement scores in every subject.
RCS was also among the highest scoring schools in its 17 system “First Core Region” in state testing achievement, and with only one exception scored in the top 22 percent in achievement among all 141 Tennessee school systems.
State testing measures student academic achievement and growth.
RCS Testing director Shane Bailey told the Board of Education Tuesday that growth scores from last year’s state tests haven’t been released as of yet.
High achievement doesn’t necessarily translate into high growth, Bailey noted, but he and school director Edwin Jarnagin wanted to share those achievement scored with the board because they compared so well with the region and state.
Aside for RCS the First Core Region (FCR) includes Bristol, Cocke County, Elizabethton, Greene County, Greenville, Hamblen County, Hancock County, Hawkins County, Johnson City, Johnson County, Kingsport, Newport, Sullivan County, Unicoi County and Washington County.
How RCS compares with the region, state
In 5th grade English Language Arts (ELA) RCS scored a 29.1, which was 5th best in the FCR, 31st best among the 141 systems in the state, and exceeded the state mean average of 27.1.
In 5th grade science RCS scored 29.8, which was 4th best in the FCR, 20th best in the state, and exceeded the state average of 26.5.
In 6th grade math RCS scored 25.4, which was 5th best in the FCR, 54th best in the state, and exceeded the state average of 23.9.
In 7th grade ELA RCS scored 32.9 which was 2nd best in the FCR, 10th best in the state, and exceeded the state average of 28.9.
In 8th grade ELA RCS scored a 36.7 which was 1st in the FCR, 11th best in the state, and exceeded the state average of 31.9.
In 8th grade math RCS scored 28.8 which was 2nd in the FCR, 24th best in the state, and exceeded the state average of 23.7.
“This is mean score average, and this does’t calculate growth or anything like that,” Bailey told the board. “We can have high scores but no growth, so there’s still more data to get form there.”
Attendance for 2020-21 was 96.6 percent
Bailey noted that achievement scores for 3rd and 4th grades were down, as they were across the state.
“They (RCS) dropped about 13 points in math and five points in ELA, but we followed the trend the same as everyone else,” Bailey said. “We all know there was loss over the past school year.”
Bailey also reported to the BOE that RCS’s student participation rate in state testing in 2020-21 was 98.9 percent, with 413 out of 418 being tested.
Due to COVID the state had set a minimum testing participation goal of 80 percent, and the federal guideline is 95 percent.
RCS’s overall attendance rate for 2020-21 was 96.6 percent, exceeding the state goal of 95 percent.
At the end of the 2020-21 school year RCS had 633 students. As of Tuesday afternoon enrollment at RCS was 659 students including 200 tuition students and 17 Pre-K students.