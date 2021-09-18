“The Night The Stars Fell”over a three-night span from November 10th through November 12th, 1833, people looking skyward witnessed what is still considered to be the greatest astronomical spectacle in recorded history.
It was Nov. 11-12 of that year when countless meteors shot across the night sky, catching many people’s attention and interest.
People knelt down and prayed or flocked to churches, thinking that the Day of Judgment was at hand. It prompted one farmer to say “Get up Mable, the sky is falling, it’s the end of the world!”
The following letter is reproduced from a clipping taken from a letter written by Aaron B. Russell and sent to the Rogersville Herald in 1897. It was reprinted Sept. 27, 1951.
In 1780 Capt. Thomas Amis hired Thomas Harlan, a stone mason from Pennsylvania, and commissioned him to design and build the stone dam, mill and stone Amis family home.
As point of reference Lincoln Amis (referred to as “Amy” in the old letter), was the son of Thomas Amis and younger brother of Mary Amis Rogers wife of Joseph Rogers the founders of Rogersville.
Family tradition holds that Lincoln learned his masonry trade from Thomas Harlan while constructing the dam, mill and home.
Lincoln moved to what is now Hancock County and is responsible for many of the stone fireplaces and fences still in use there.
An 1897 letter by Aaron B. Russell
“In my travels through Hawkins County, (now Hancock) I formed the acquaintance of a stone mason by the name of Lincoln Amy (Amis), son of old Tom. He was a middle aged man, and was an exceptionally pleasant man except for two habits, drinking and swearing.
After I entered school in Claiborne County, under Martin Rice, Lincoln followed me up and I became attached to him. At the close of the school in 1829 I went to Mississippi to aid in removing a remnant of the Creek Indians beyond the river.
I returned to my native home near Bristol in 1833 when I learned that my old friend Amy was still living and had made inquiry of my whereabouts, and had left word with my mother (for my father had been killed by an Indian when I was 8 years old) that when I came home, to come to see him at Wallen’s Bend, (Kyles Ford) on Clinch River, where he had some chimneys to build.
After resting up a few days, I went to where Amy was working on a chimney, some 18 miles north of Rogersville, and set in with him to learn the trade. We were working on a chimney for a Mr. Wallen near the north branch of the Clinch River on a rise at the mouth of a small branch.
It was in the fall of the year and we attended many corn shuckings, pumpkin cuttings and now and then went to a party known then as “ho-downs,” in which Tom Crook Rogers tickled the strings of the fiddle and your scribe and Lincoln and others tripped the light fantastic and took the girls home by board torch lights.
I remember that Lincoln was 18 days making two hip rocks for the chimney, and on the evening of the 18th day he busted one of his rocks. He swore some bitter oaths, and said, “If we had not gulped down that gol busted cider we would not be troubled with this tornation bad luck.”
We replaced the rock with another equal number of days worked in the broken one, and on the 12th day of November 1833, we went to a night meeting, in which Green Berry Wallen was the spokesman. He was then a tall, giant looking young man, without any education.
Mr Wallen preached until the turn of the night, when Lincoln, Mr. Wallen and myself all started home. We had just got outside of the fence when we saw the stars drop loose from the skies and fall down as low as the tree tops and then disappear.
Everybody was frightened, and Lincoln for the first time prayed that he might escape the firey darts. He said in substance, “Lord, this is a scary time, and something ought to be done right now.
Do, I beseech Thee, come to our rescue. Come at once or send your son, but come yourself if you can, for this is a terrible time, and no time for the work of boys.”This is the only prayer I ever heard Lincoln utter, and I have been informed that he never prayed before or since, that anybody knows about.”