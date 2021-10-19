Rogersville Middle School recently celebrated Eighth-Grade night, honoring its graduating football, player, cheerleaders, and cross country runners.
Among the football players honored were: Tyler Wolfe #32, Brock Allen #57, Ely Leslie #20, Garrett Lawson #44, Hannah Helton #6, Ty Helton #52, Noah Redding #10, Nicholas Sweeney #92, Seth Manis #50, Jacob Greene #22, Alex Smith #30, Ethan White #5, Collin Fugate #71, Bryson Calhoun #99, Zoe Walker #85, and Carson Rimer #2.
Among the cheerleaders honored were Abby Johnson, Atlee Pippin, and Emily Williams.
Among the Cross Country runners honored were: Lexi Barrett, Braxton Markham, Keircee Manis, and Julina Allen who received special recognition for competing in her second State Cross Country Championship this fall, where she finished 38th.