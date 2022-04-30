My guy John Fulton needed a haircut I jumped on the chance to watch the guys from Blade and Barrel in action.
After parking in the big truck section of the parking lot with John’s haul from Liberty Lumber, we walked in and John sat down in the stylish barber chair after being draped in an artistic cape. Todd Reeves got to work showing off his skills while I took a look around the shop and snapped some photos.
Trevor was busy with his client in the next chair beside Todd and it looked like synchronized barbering. If it were an Olympic event they would have taken the gold.
John said he had never been so pampered before during a haircut and it made him realize it’s a good idea for men to treat themselves to a little luxury every now and again. He smiled all the way home and definitely next time a shave.
John always got his hair cut at places where they cut your hair quickly, hand you a mirror to look at the back and send you on your way. Well he said Todd cut each hair individually like he had them numbered and shaved his neck like pro with a hot towel to finish.
John was so impressed he vowed to always go back to Blade & barrel from now on.
Todd Reeves messaged me and said: I envision Blade & Barrel to be a place for everyone to experience the cutting edge of old school barbering. Not only the very best in modern barbering techniques, but the classic barbershop role of community togetherness.
Their slogan is: We make dangerous men handsome and handsome men dangerous.
Speaking of old time barbers my neighbor when I was girl was John Harrell who had a barber shop in Rogersville that most people remember.
Trevor Gray is his great nephew following in his footsteps.
Trevor being a young barber was skeptical about leaving his full time position at ZF/TRW but felt his true calling was barbering.
He cannot thank the community of Hawkins County enough for kick starting his career at Blade & Barrel Barber Co saying they have been both supportive and caring.
Blade & Barrel is located at 3815 Rt. 66S in Rogersville. For more info call (423) 293 0444
In the future they’ll be offering community events such as live music, game and more nights and lots more.