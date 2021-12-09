Thanks to federal COVID-19 relief funds, Hawkins County Schools will now have permanent equipment in each elementary school to screen students’ eyesight and detect any problems.
“The Lions Club typically helps us out with vision testing free of charge for our low-income students at early ages, so we can get glasses and reading devices for them to assist with their studies,” Director of Schools Matt Hixson told the board at their Dec. 2 meeting. “But, because of Covid, our local Lions Club has been non-existent on campus due to some of our own procedures and some of the precautions they have taken. We had a big need to vision test our students, and we’ve got the personnel to do it. We just didn’t have the machinery to do it.”
Hixson noted that the school nursing staff in each school will receive training on these machines to perform vision tests.
The 10 hand-held devices the school purchased are the same ones used by the Lions Club.
“It’s like a little camera you hold in your hand,” said Becky Little, Hawkins Co. Schools Director of Health Services. “It’s a very simple machine. Some of the nurses are already very familiar with them. You have the student right there, and it will instantly print out any kind of vision problems that we can send home to the parents. It does early intervention instantly.”
Little noted that Lions Club representatives have been unable to conduct these on-campus screenings for the past two school years, so current preschool and kindergarten students in the system have not yet been screened. Students normally receive screenings in August and September of each school year.
“It’s hard because they don’t really recognize letters or numbers yet, so these early detection cameras are very important,” Little said.
With this equipment, the system plans to screen all students in preschool, kindergarten, second grades and special education students.
When board member Judy Trent asked if all students could get screened once the equipment is purchased, Little replied, “yes, and I would like to do that.”
“We normally screen kindergarten, second, fourth, sixth and eighth, which is required by law,” she added. “We are targeting elementary now, so that would get kindergarten, second and fourth graders.”
They also always take referrals from teachers to screen students in odd grades who did not receive a regular screening that year.
“I as a parent can personally attest to the significant need for this in our elementary schools,” Board Chairman Chris Christian said. “One of my children was identified through the Lions Club vision test that they needed glasses.”
“This is a good example of how we can leverage one-time federal dollars that don’t impact our normal operational budget for a big need that impacts a wide range of students,” Hixson added.
The roughly $61,000 cost of these 10 devices will come from the system’s ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) II funds, which were part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act of 2021. The board unanimously approved the purchase.
Board renews internet safety management software
The board also approved the roughly $28,000 purchase of Gaggle Safety Management, which filters out potentially unsafe web content on students’ school-owned devices.
Hixson noted that the system purchased a trial run of the software around a year ago that produced such good results that Hixson recommended the system purchase it in full.
“It is a safety filtering software that overlays any searches and emails and looks for keywords on any device in our system and all the Chromebooks we have issued to students.,” Hixson said. “It even tracks and filters that information when they are at home.”
He added, “It looks for damaging words such as suicide or anything relating to the iteration or action of suicide, depression, drug use, alcholism or self harm. It sends a general report of what types of words were used, who the user was, and when and how it was used. That goes to the administrator and the technology department so we can get immediate support to them.”
Hixson noted that, around December of 2020, the system was notified and responded to two separate potentially dangerous searches from two different students in two different age groups.
“We believe we prevented those students from harming themselves and or taking more drastic steps,” he said.