Surgoinsville and Mount Carmel shared nearly $945,000 in state Community Development Block Grant funding awarded last week assist communities with infrastructure improvements.
Both cities were awarded grants for their local independent water utilities for system upgrades.
Overall Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced $28.5 million in CDBG grants for 62 communities.
“Investing in local infrastructure is one of our top priorities, and these funds will play a vital role as communities work to update their assets and keep their communities safe,” said Lee. “These recipients are proactively preparing their communities for future economic opportunities and continued growth.”
Mount Carmel waterline replacement
Mount Carmel was awarded $476,182 for the First Utility District to install new water lines and fire hydrants in a neighborhood on the west side of Mount Carmel where the existing water lines date back to the 1950s.
FUD general manager Jeremy Jones said the funds will be used to replace existing three inch water lines with six inch lines between Montgomery and Belmont avenues and Cedar Street. The project includes the installation of five hydrants in that neighborhood.
Jones estimated that the project will affect 150-200 households. The local match is approximately $125,000 which will be paid by FUD.
“It’s a very populated area, and it’s been three inch pipes since they were laid back in the 1950s,” Jones told the Review. “It’s a very problematic area for the distribution system. It’s old asbestos concrete pipes. For 15 years I’ve been applying (for grants) to do this, and we finally got approved, so I’m very happy about that. We’ve had many breaks over the years in that section.”
Jones noted that the community does’t have any nearby hydrants, and the closest hydrants are actually intended for flushing and not fire protection.
“I plan on putting two each on Belmont and Montgomery and one on Cedar, so my plan is for five right now,” Jones said.
Depending on the availability of materials Jones said he’s hoping to start installation in June.
Service disruption will be kept to a minimum. The lines will all be installed and tested before they are hooked to individual residences, which is a fairly quick process.
Surgoinsville water meters and new lines
Surgoinsville was awarded $468,700 for the Surgoinsville Utility District to make water system improvements.
SUD general manager Rita Dykes told the Review the project will help with water loss by installing auto read water meters for the remainder of our system that are lacking them, installing master meters in various places to help pinpoint water leaks by sections, and water line upgrade in Johnson Estates.
“I would suspect starting within the next 6 -8 months or so,” Dykes said. “We will have to get all plans finalized, get legal work completed, put the project out for bids, award bid, and get to work. Right now I am not sure of the completion timeline, however, once the project begins and weather cooperates, it shouldn’t take but a few months to complete.”
The auto read meters will go in for all industrial and other entities in the Phipps Bend Industrial Park and approximately 600 other customers.
The master meters will essentially benefit the entire system as they are to help locate leaks.
The waterline replacement will impact the Johnson Estate subdivision with approximately 20 residential customers.
Dykes said there is required matching funds, which she anticipates to be approximately 14 percent, but she didn’t have an exact figure as of Tuesday.
Other Northeast Tennessee CDBG funding recipients included: Johnson County received $293,582 for EMS improvements; Tusculum received $298,075 for fire protection $298,075; and Unicoi County received $377,311 for sewer line extension.