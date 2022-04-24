History remembers the old landmark once known as “Lyons Hospital” The structure is still located on Church Street in Rogersville, behind present day O Henry’s.
It has been an apartment complex for many years but once the small sand stone hospital meant the difference between life and death for many Hawkins County residents. Indeed a multitude of people were born within its walls and through the years many patients succumbed to illness or injury and expired there.
Despite the efforts of the Doctor’s Lyons, who dedicated their lives to the hospital and their patients. It all began when Dr. James S Lyons, a graduate Lincoln Memorial University Medical School saw a great need for a modern hospital in Hawkins County.
Dr. Lyons had been practicing medicine in Rogersville since 1910. During those early days he often made house calls all over the county on horseback. In 1926 he leased a house on Church Street and established “Lyons Hospital”. A year later he was able to purchase the building.
Over the years the hospital complex grew to include a lobby, doctor’s offices, a radiology room, an operating room, a nursery, a kitchen/dining room, store rooms and 13 patient rooms. Due to patient superstitions the number on room 13 was switched to room 31.
Fannie Lou Payne worked as a cook in the basement kitchen from 1926 until the hospital closed. Miss Payne would put the food trays on a dumb waiter ring a bell and send them up to the first floor. Bill Lyons son of Dr. Henry and grandson of Dr. James remembers visiting the hospital on Sundays when he was 11 years old and delivering meal trays to the patients.
Bill’s sister Emily recalls having regular Saturday lunches at the hospital with her grandfather when she was a child. When Dr. Lyons son Henry finished medical school and his tenure in the military he joined his father at the hospital. Dr. Henry was in the special medical corps that treated Hiroshima victims after the atomic blast.
While in Med school he met and married Eunice Shields a registered nurse who was working at Lyons hospital at the time. Other physicians who practiced there through the years included, Dr. Doty, Dr. Clinton G Lyons, Dr. Connor Lyons, Dr. Johnson, Dr. Goforth, Dr. Henry Burem, and Dr. Gibbons among others.
The support staff was also long and through the years included, Tom Gaines, Vera Webster, Edna Lawson, Rose Ferguson,Annie Williams, Mary Buchanan, Benny Brewer, Mary Self and Joanne Howe, who started working there when she was 17. Mrs. Howe assisted in many births at Lyons Hospital.
She remembers one birth in particular: “I was helping Dr. Connor Lyons during a delivery and the mother was having a very difficult time. She was giving Dr. Lyons a fit. All of a sudden he exclaimed, Lady if don’t lie down and be quiet this baby is going to be born naked!”
The shocked lady calmed down real quick Howe remembered. She also recalls that there was only one nurse on duty during a shift and that Dr. Lyons took in elderly patients who couldn’t care for themselves.
Some remained there until the end of their life. Back when Lyon’s Hospital was fully operational, Hawkins County didn’t have a regular ambulance so Colboch Price Funeral Home provided patient transportation from wrecks and other emergencies.
During his life time Dr. James wore many hats. He was not only the owner and chief physician of Lyons Hospital he also served as medical director of the Tuberculosis sanatorium at Pressmen’s Home.
In addition Dr. Lyons served as mayor of Rogersville for many years. At one time the Dr. James delivered nearly every baby in Hawkins County. During his medical career he delivered three sets of triplets and developed his own distinct birthing techniques. If one could afford it a 50 dollar deposit was required per delivery.
In his early days of practicing medicine Dr. Lyons charged five dollars a delivery. Sometimes strange cases happened at the hospital. Dr. Henry Lyons once treated a woman with a rare case of rabbit fever (Tularemia) and he also treated a man for a tarantula bite.
Back then bananas arrived in the country on stalks. While unloading the stalks at Joe’s Food Market on Depot Street the man was bitten by a hidden spider. In the late fifties a man nearly escaped death when he fell out of the barn loft and into a pile of tobacco sticks.
One of the sticks punctured his armpit and came out through his shoulder. Lyon’s Hospital continued to operate until 1959 when the Hawkins County Memorial Hospital was built on Locust Street. Father and son continued to operate the medical clinic until Dr. James died in 1962.
At the time an office call was $5 and most people got their medicine at the Corner Drug Store. After the death of Dr. Henry Lyons in 1970 the practice closed its doors for good thus ending a medical legacy that spanned nearly sixty years.
Rodney Ferrell is the former Hawkins County Historian and the author of three books on local history and culture. He has also written numerous newspaper articles and can be reached at stonypoint67@yahoo.com