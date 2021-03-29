Eight Hawkins teachers receive mini grants

As part of a new, system-wide program, eight Hawkins County teachers recently received a mini grant to be used within their classroom.
“Believe me, it was a hard decision to select only eight,” Hawkins Co. Schools new grant writer Debbi Pressnell told the Review. “There were so many truly outstanding applications.”
The mini grants program was open to all teachers throughout the system. To apply, each interested teacher was required to submit an application to their school’s principal that explained the teacher’s desired project and how the mini grant would impact their teaching. Each principal then selected two candidates who were further reviewed by HCS Central Office officials based on challenge, necessity and creativity of the project.
“The list was eventually whittled down to eight, but it was hard!” Pressnell told the Review. “We have talented teachers at HCS who want to make classroom learning not only interesting, but fun and applicable. They want our students to be prepared and ready for today's world. We would love to have awarded more (grants), but this was all the funds we have this year.”
The winning teachers included James Laney of Mooresburg Elementary, Tosha Bean of St. Clair Elementary, Jonathan Barton of Volunteer High, Laura Tipton and Melissa Markham of Mt. Carmel Elementary; Christy Waye of Pathways Alternative School, and Misty Williams and Brittany Rhoton of Clinch School.
Pressnell noted that the system aims to eventually expand the program so that 17 teachers can receive a mini grant each year.
In regard to what these mini grants will be used for, Pressnell noted that the list of planned projects is “quite diverse and very interesting.”
Some of the items the winning teachers plan to purchase include Electricity Discovery Circuit and Magnetism experiment kits, which help teach the concept of electricity and electronics; coding robots, which are designed to teach program codes and translate them into commands; cardio drumming equipment that is used to boost social and emotional learning; a 3D printer, which will be used for advanced design within STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) classes; stand-up desks for students who have difficulty staying seated; a camera, portable scanner and drawing tablet; a color-coded human brain model, which will be used within the class "Teaching as a Profession" to understand the functions of the brain; as well as drums, noise makers, symbols and clappers.
These mini-grants were made possible in part by a generous donation from Eastman Credit Union.
“We appreciate the teachers in our region, who give of themselves every day, to make the communities we serve better places to live and raise families,” said Kelly Price, President and CEO of Eastman Credit Union. “They go above and beyond and work selflessly to prepare our children for the future. ECU is honored to support this mini-grant program that provides them with additional resources for the classrooms as they inspire their students, excite their minds, and instill in them the confidence that they, too, can be difference makers.”
“We are grateful for ECU’s commitment to our students, teachers and schools," Director of Schools Matt Hixson noted.
He also went on to congratulate the winning teachers, saying, “I congratulate these winners for their zeal and commitment to our students. This is an amazing opportunity for our system.”