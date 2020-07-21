ROGERSVILLE — Early voting for the Aug. 6, 2020, Federal and State Primaries is underway and, according to Crystal Rogers, Hawkins Co. Administrator of Elections, as of the end of the day on Monday, July 20, a total of 988 persons had cast ballots.
By the numbers:PERSONS VOTING AT THE COURTHOUSE: 350.
PERSONS VOTING AT THE SATELLITE OFFICE IN CHURCH HILL: 367.
MILITARY VOTES: 9.
ABSENTEE VOTES: 215.
NURSING HOME VOTES: 47.
PERSONS VOTING DEMOCRATIC BALLOT: 163.
PERSONS VOTING REPUBLICAN BALLOT: 802.
PERSONS VOTING ‘GENERAL ONLY’ BALLOT: 23.
Rogers reminded readers that the numbers given here are “unaudited” and should be considered “unofficial”.
The Elections Office releases only general information about the number of persons who vote early and how many vote in each party’s primaries. The actual vote totals for candidates won’t be known, counted or announced until the polls close on the evening of Aug. 6.