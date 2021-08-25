Stephanie Brunelle recently added her husband’s name to the property deed for her home in Rogersville, and those type of changes are a public record accessible to everyone, including scam artists.
Earlier this week Brunelle received a letter in the mail from a company calling itself “Property Site” from Fresno, Calif. offering to provide her a deed to her property and a copy of her “Property Assessment Profile” for $95.
“This is a scam, and with all the people moving into the area, and all the seniors that we have, people don’t need to be scammed,” Brunelle told the Review Monday.
Brunelle took the letter to Hawkins County Register of Deeds Judy Kirkpatrick who informed her that the letter is a scam that has been attempted on several people in Hawkins County.
Anyone who wants a copy of their deed can get for free in the Trustee’s office, and the property assessment for all real estate in the county is a public record.
Kirkpatrick told the Review she’s had people come into her office in recent years with that same letter and tell her they sent in their money, what should they do now.
“I say, don’t do that, but of course it’s too late by then,” Kirkpatrick said. “This has been going on for several years. Everything is a public record here in the courthouse, but there’s also a paid website that carries our information on it. Apparently these (scam) people get access to the records to see who has bought what. They sent out that letter and it looks official.”
Kirkpatrick added, “It says we will send you a copy of your deed but you’ve got to pay us $95. But, once that deed is recorded they can come into the office and get a copy from us any time for free. It is a scam coming from California.”
The victims do eventually receive their deed in the mail, but they’re still out $95.
“All our records are public records, so therefore I can’t stop those people from accessing them,” Kirkpatrick said. “Anyone can come in and get a copy of any deed, as far as that goes. If it’s their own deed we give it to them for free, and if it’s someone coming in checking other stuff we charge them 10 cents a page for copies.”
She added, “I don’t think (the scammers) are going through us to get them. They must be accessing the website titlesearcher.com which is a paid service. I think they charge you $2 or $3 per document. So they’re paying $2 or $3 for that and then charging $95, which is ridiculous. I worry about our older people who see that and think, oh that’s a bill and I need to pay it, and they do.”
Brunelle wasn’t fooled, and she wants to spread the word about this scam.
“I just felt like I needed to come to the newspaper with this because people need to know about this,” she added. “We need to spread the word about all these scams and protect our citizens, especially our seniors who are more vulnerable to this.”