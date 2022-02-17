A forest fire has been reported in the area of Carters Valley Road/Cooper Road, and residents living in the area are encouraged to be alert and evacuate to a safe place if they feel it’s necessary.
The staging area and command post for firefighters is the field in the corner of Amis Chapel and a Carters Valley just west of the Carters Valley Landfill.
According got E-911 communications the size of the fire was estimated at six acres.
The Tennessee Division of Forestry has responded with multiple bulldozers to assist all eastern Hawkins County VFDs, which have also responded to the scene with Hawkins County EMS and Hawkins County EMA.
As has been the case for the past week, gusting winds and dry conditions prompted to state prohibit controlled burns across the state.
We will update further as we receive information.