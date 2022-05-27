The Holston River and Cherokee Lake provide recreational opportunities for residents and visitors. The Holston River runs the entire length of Hawkins County, with the western end becoming Cherokee Lake.
People go to the river and lake for boating, camping, picnicking, swimming, and fishing (though TDEC warns against eating fish from the lake or the river, due to mercury contamination).
On Thursday, May 19 and Friday, May 20, members of Care NET and Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful (KTNRB) worked for eight hours cleaning up accumulated trash and garbage from the shoreline.
KTNRB has a 26 foot long johnboat designed specifically to haul trash from the river and riverbanks. The area cleared went from the Melinda Ferry Boat Ramp to a cove about two river miles downstream from the Quarryville Boat Ramp.
Three boatloads of trash were collected and removed, with totals as follows: 160 large bags of trash weighing more than two and a half tons (5,400 pounds), 34 tires, and other material (including a refrigerator). Care NET thanks John Lilley and the Hawkins County Solid Waste Department for picking up the large quantity of trash collected.
Kathleen Gibi, Executive Director of KTNRB, stated “We were so happy to work with the passionate volunteers at Care NET to clean up the gorgeous Holston River. Their efforts—both the cleanups they did with us and especially the ongoing cleanups they do on their own—literally have a trickle-down impact on the Tennessee River watershed. We’re fortunate they are working hard on their part of this precious river system that supplies our drinking water and influences our economy. It’s our hope that sharing their story will inspire others to take action for their local waterways.”
How does all this trash end up on the lake shore and in the water? The short answer is: people put it there. When camping or picnicking, people leave behind bottles, cans or small propane tanks. When people are out in boats enjoying themselves, they throw plastic bottles into the lake or carelessly allow them to blow out of their boats without retrieving them.
When people drive down nearby roads (like Highway 11W) and throw trash out the car window or it blows out of truck beds. it and ends up in stormwater drainage ditches or streams that carry the trash to the river and lake. All this trash moves along with the river current and ends up deposited in coves and flats along the shoreline.
What did the cleanup crew find: mostly plastic bottles, way back in second place were glass bottles and jars, then small propane tanks, plastic oil containers, and all kinds of other trash. This trash degrades the environment, impacts water quality, and can be dangerous to wildlife. The trash (whether floating on the water or stuck on shore) is a negative for the beauty of our county and the recreational value of the Holston River and Cherokee Lake.
Care NET is a community-based group with members from Grainger, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, and Jefferson Counties. All members are everyday citizens volunteering to work to preserve and protect the environment in our communities. Care NET is affiliated with the Tennessee Chapter of the Sierra Club and holds monthly meetings.
If you are interested in improving air and water quality in our region, please join us. Email ardia1952@yahoo.com for more information.