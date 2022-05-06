The Baileyton Ruritan Members would like to invite everyone out to a Hawkins County Humane Society Donation Fund Drive, Saturday, May 14, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the corner of Goshen Valley Road and River Road.
The Hawkins County Humane Society is a “No Kill” facility that is operated by donations and offers a fantastic service to the Community for all animals that have been abused, neglected and/or abandoned.
Monies donated will go to pay for Veterinary Services such as surgeries, shots or any medical service the animal(s) may need; food supplies such as dog/puppy dry/wet, cat/kitten dry/wet, infant puppy and kitten milk replacer; kitty litter; bedding such as blankets, sheets , towels; cleaning supplies, such as laundry detergent, fabric softener, bleach, Dawn Dish; to help keep the facility; rooms and cages clean; the hygiene of the animals is a very important part of the animal’s recovery process.
The Hawkins County Humane Society is run by one manager, Sandy Behnke; one Vet Tech and four part time volunteers on a twenty-four hour seven day a week basis. This facility offers different programs such as Adoptions, Doggy Day Out, and Foster Care, among other programs.
This facility is located at 5180 Highway 11W, Rodgersville, TN, 37857, 423-272-6538, Business Hours are: Tuesday-Saturday, 12-4 p.m.
On May 14 please take a moment out of your day to come by and say Hello to the Baileyton Ruritan Volunteers working and find it in your heart with any donation you can give for these animals that need another chance in their life to be taken care of and loved.