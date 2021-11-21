Are your church’s worship services too long? Are your pastor’s sermons bible centered? How much gospel preaching, and expositional bible teaching does the average church attender hear in a year, if his pastor preaches one sermon every week.
The average length of a morning worship service is 90 minutes. That adds up to 78 hours per year.
After greetings and hugging, announcements, singing, special music performances, and offerings, there are approximately 40 minutes left for a sermon (some churches go longer but they run the risk of losing those who are in a hurry to get to the restaurant before the crowds). That leaves your pastor about 34.5 hours in a year. Thirty-four and a half hours of good, solid bible teaching per year. That is not bad except for all those “other things”.
If yours is a large church with a sizeable music department, there will be three or maybe four Sundays each year when the sermons will be suspended for a major musical/drama production. That reduces his preaching time down to about 30 hours per year. But wait! What about the children? Sunday School promotion Sunday with a special children’s program cuts his time down to about 29 hours.
Does your pastor take some vacation time? If he is ultra-conservative and only takes two weeks off each year, there are two more Sundays gone. And if he attends any conferences or if he is called away as a guest speaker in another church, he could easily miss an additional two weeks each year. By the way, a significant portion of your congregation will use his absence as an excuse to skip church, but I digress. The faithful members will be subjected to a missionary report or a topical treatise by a Jr. guest pulpit filler. So that adds up to six fewer hours each year. But that’s okay. There are still 23 hours for good, solid bible teaching.
What do you do with Mothers’ Day, Fathers’ Day, Grandparent’s Day, Children’s Day, Labor Day, Halloween, Veterans’ Day, New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday, Valentine’s Day, Memorial Day, Patriot’s Day, the local high school graduation and the Fourth of July? If your pastor forfeits even half of his allotted time for any kinds of special tributes, he could easily lose another ten hours. That leaves him about thirteen hours to really impact your congregation with good, solid, in-depth bible exposition (if he doesn’t get sick).
Thirteen hours a year. That’s a little over one hour a month or fifteen minutes per week. But don’t worry. If you leave your Sunday morning services feeling malnourished, you can always supplement your spiritual fast-food diet with a televised happy meal from Joel Osteen.
