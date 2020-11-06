“I never thought I would have a grandson who would sort-of follow in my footsteps,” Waymon Harrell said. “I always hoped I did. I never had a son, but I had a daughter. Now, I’ve got a grandson, and that makes a difference.”
Waymon served in the National Guard from 1962 to 1968, and his grandson, Jesse Harrell, who is currently a 2nd Lieutenant in the Army Reserves, explained that it was his grandfather’s service that inspired him to join.
“Growing up, he was my father figure, and I always knew I wanted to at least do something similar (to his service),” Jesse said.
He went on to say that it was Waymon’s “humbleness” that he admired most about his grandfather.
Now, as an Army officer, Jesse said he tries to exemplify these same ideals and lead “with a servant’s mindset.”
“I’m very proud of him,” Waymon said of Jesse.
Four friends, one job
Waymon explained that he and three of his high school friends, Norman Heck, Bobby Jo Williams, and Guy Frank Warner, had toyed with the idea going to Morristown to join the National Guard. However, the draft almost made the decision for them.
“There was four of us who went to school over here in Bulls Gap together,” Waymon said. “We had been talking about joining the National Guard over in Morristown for a while. Then, they called me and one more (of the four friends) to come in and be examined for the Army. We both passed, so we all four went down and signed up for the National Guard. We joined together, that way we would go through basic training, AIT (Advanced Individual Training), and summer camp together when we were done with AIT.
The year was 1962, Waymon was 22 years of age at the time and had been working at Berkline factory making furniture.
One of Waymon’s three brothers was soon drafted into the Army and served for two years. His eldest brother joined the Navy before he was drafted and served for four years. Waymon’s brother-in-law, Gorman Lipe, also served in the Army.
Waymon and his three high school friends thankfully were all sent to the same basic training location at Fort Jackson in Columbia, SC. They were also lucky enough to be sent to the same AIT and were then placed into the same unit.
“Boy, it was hot,” Waymon said with a laugh of his time at Fort Jackson.
Though the training was difficult, Waymon said that some of his favorite memories of his military career were made at Basic Training.
“We had a pretty good time down there,” he said. “We did have to run a lot, but I did good with that because I was always skinny growing up. We got to go to the rifle range and shoot from the tank. All of that was different than anything I had ever gotten to do. At Fort Knox, we had tanks up there, but we didn’t get to shoot them. At Basic, they would set up 55-gallon barrels out there in the shooting range and have them full of gas. You’d shoot those things, and they would blow up. It was a lot of fun.”
He remembered being very glad to share a bunk with Norman Heck.
Next, Waymon was sent to AIT in Fort Knox in Kentucky, and the winter of 1962 proved to be a far cry from the muggy heat of South Carolina.
“One day, it was 17 degrees below zero, and we were still out in the field,” he said. “If it hadn’t been for the PX (base post exchange), me and Norman Heck would have starved to death. We got up there at Fort Knox, and that food wasn’t worth a hoot. We’d go to the PX and get hamburgers. At Fort Jackson we had had good food.”
He added, “I took my car up there to Fort Knox, and all four of us would pile into that old car to come home. We would stay for a weekend and then go back.”
Though Heck passed away in his 30’s, Waymon is still very close with the remaining two.
“All of them were good guys,” he said. “I still see them all.”
Thirtieth armored tank outfit
When he was finished with his basic and AIT training, Waymon served in the thirtieth armored tank outfit.
“While we went to training, we had to learn every single thing about that tank,” he said.
Each person also had a different, specific job on the tank: there was a gunner, a loader, a tank commander and a driver. However, Waymon explained that each person was expected to know how to perform the other jobs.
Waymon’s personal favorite was driving the tank. He even has fond memories of driving a tank in the Morristown Christmas parades when he was off duty.
He also had to regularly train with rifles and received the rank of ‘marksman.’
“A lot of people would get ‘expert’ rankings, but I wasn’t no expert,” Waymon said with a laugh.
Even after Waymon finished AIT training, he trained during the summer and one weekend per month.
Though Waymon began as a PFC (Private First Class), which he joked was “a rank at the bottom,” he advanced to Buck Sergeant, a rank he would keep until his retirement in 1968.
“That rank didn’t mean anything, really—you just got a little bit more money,” Waymon said with a laugh. “As far as bossing anybody around, I never did get to do that. We just all tried to get along.”
When Waymon graduated from Basic Training, he went to work for the Roddy Manufacturing in Morristown, which produced and delivered Coca-Cola products. He worked in several capacities through this company including bottling the drinks and driving a delivery truck. When he retired from Roddy Manufacturing after 33 years, he was a route supervisor with over 20 routes.
After Waymon retired from Roddy, he spent the remainder of his working years driving a truck in various capacities.
“That was something to see”
Though Waymon was never deployed, he did participate in a notable search-and-rescue operation in Parrottsville, Tenn. in 1964.
The incident was documented in the Newport Plain Talk Newspaper and even garnered national attention when it was reported on by the New York Times.
“On Thursday, July 9, 1964, a United Airlines Viscount Turbo jet, Flight #823, left Philadelphia enroute to Huntsville, Alabama, with stops in Washington, D. C. and Knoxville,” reads an article about the incident in the Newport Plain Talk. “Just before 6:15 p.m., the plane crashed into a hillside on Trentham Hollow Road, north of Parrottsville, near the Cocke-Greene County line.”
All 39 passengers on the plane were killed—35 passengers and four crew members.
Waymon’s National Guard unit was called to assist with the search and rescue that ensued after the crash.
“They said there was a guy who had jumped out of the airplane before it crashed, and me and another guy were the ones who found him,” Waymon said. “That was something to see—that crash on the side of that mountain. We walked those fields a long time, and they were just about to call it quits (on the search). They didn’t think anybody could get out of the airplane. Then, me and another guy saw a place in the woods where the leaves had blown up. That’s where he had hit the ground. It tore everything all to pieces.”
He added, “He had come down through some limbs in a tree and hit the ground. It had blown the leaves up. He rolled a little sapling over and was laying on top of that little tree. Of course, he was dead. That was just something else. There was a great big hill there that was covered with trees. The airplane had just wiped out the trees. All of those people over there—just pieces of them. I couldn’t hardly stand that.”
The Newport Plain Talk recounts that investigators were skeptical at first that someone had truly fallen from the plane, though several eye witnesses claimed to have seen the incident.
“From the eyewitness accounts, it seemed that the man fell from an elevation of about 300 feet and landed in a tree which had broken his fall,” reads the article. “Singe and burn marks on his body indicated that an explosion had occurred within the plane.”
The article reported that the man who fell from the plane was the only totally intact body.
Waymon even remembered the details of the man who fallen from the plane.
“They had let on like there was no way he could have gotten out of that airplane, but he did,” Waymon said. “I never will forget. He was a doctor of some kind. He had on a black, pinstripe suit, and he had black hair with streaks of grey. That was something to see.”
“I wanted to be like him”
“I wanted to join because he was in the military,” Jesse told the Review.
Though he explained that he didn’t want to work in the exact same military job as his papaw, it was his papaw’s service that inspired him to serve.
“Growing up, he was my father figure, and I always knew I wanted to at least do something similar,” Jesse said. “I guess you could say that I have fulfilled that by joining the Army. I also just wanted to serve—it was my desire to be part of something bigger than myself. Having a servant mindset, I can do it in the way that soldiers need.”
Jesse graduated from Cherokee High School in 2014, began working towards his Bachelor’s degree at Tusculum University the following fall, and graduated in the spring of 2018.
He then joined the Army reserves and graduated from Basic Training in 2018. He later graduated from OCS (Officer Candidacy School) in 2019. Both took place at Fort Benning in Ga. He later graduated from the Basic Officer Leadership Course at Fort Lee, Va in 2019.
At this point, he has an eight-year contract, but he explained that he has toyed with the idea of extending it.
“It is all up to God’s will,” he said.
He is currently a 2nd Lieutenant Ordinance Officer Platoon Leader. He is also toying with the idea of attending Seminary to become an Army Chaplin.
Jesse explained that it was Waymon’s humbleness that he found most influential.
“For him, he went in there, did his job, and that was pretty much it—it wasn’t about cockiness, arrogance, or getting credit,” Jesse said. “I’ve always seen him do whatever he needed to for people in general. I’ve seen him work hard every day. In most of my lifetime, he worked hard as a truck driver and he has been an active part of his church. I wanted to be like him in that way.”
Waymon explained that, when Jesse told him that he planned to join the Army, he was concerned for Jesse’s safety at first, but he eventually came around to the idea.
“You can’t ever tell about the world situation,” Waymon said. “I would hate for him to have gotten in there and us got in a war or something. But, you learn a lot in the military, about life and all that stuff. They’re strict on you, and you’ve got to be able to take a lot of stuff without getting mad. He has really enjoyed it so far, so I am glad he went in.”
Waymon has been in attendance for practically every one of Jesse’s milestones, from his high school graduation to his OCS graduation.
“Going to his Basic and OCS graduation was practically mandatory,” Waymon joked. “We enjoyed it. I was proud, and Jesse was too.”
Waymon said he was perhaps most proud of Jesse for the person that he is, rather than just the career that he chose.
“He’s a Christian boy, and a good boy,” Waymon said. “That’s what I’m most proud of. Of course, I’m proud of everything he’s done—we all are.”