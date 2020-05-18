83-year old pilot James Hansford Summers was killed on Friday afternoon when his single engine Ercoupe plane clipped some trees on its decent towards Hawkins Co. Airport runway.
The plane crashed in the yard of a residence on Main Street in Surgoinsville, just a quarter mile east of the runway. The crash caused a small fire, but responding units quickly extinguished it.
Surgoinsville Police Chief James Hammonds told the Review that the plane had taken off at the Hawkins Co. Airport and was returning when it crashed.
Summers’ plane contained no other passengers, and Lawson told the Review that Summers’ body was taken to the ETSU Forensic Center after the crash for positive identification and an autopsy.
Hawkins Co. Sheriff Ronnie Lawson told the Review that early indications are that Summers could have experienced engine trouble.
An avid flyer
According to published reports, Summers was an avid flyer and was well known at the Hawkins Co. Airport.
He served in the United States Airforce and was even awarded as a Master Pilot.
Several of Summers’ family members traveled from Virginia to the scene of the crash when they got the news.
FAA and NTSB statements
Both the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) and the NTSB (National Transportation Safety Board) also investigated the crash.
The FAA report states, “The aircraft was on approach to Hawkins County Memorial Airport when the accident occurred. The pilot was the only person aboard. … The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the probable cause of the accident.”
The NTSB report states that, “Although an NTSB investigator will not travel to scene, we are gathering information and evidence by working with the FAA and local authorities who are at the scene. The FAA will facilitate the removal of the aircraft which will be taken to a secure facility for further examination if necessary, at a later date.”
Surgoinsville VFD, Surgoinsville PD, Hawkins Co. Rescue Squad, Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Office, Hawkins Co. EMA, Hawkins Co. EMS and the Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the crash.
