Woody Boyd reflects on Sept. 11, 2001

1. Where were you on Sept. 11, 2001?
I was in a hotel room in Shaumburg Illinois getting prepared to meet with the Chief Futurist of Motorola on a radio system development project we were doing together. I was due to fly back home to Tennessee that afternoon. I was checking emails and had the news on while I packed to check out.
A few minutes before 8 a.m. local time (9 a.m. Eastern) the news came on saying that a small plane had crashed into the World Trade Center. They were showing live footage and I remember thinking “That doesn’t look like a small plane impact,” because I was aware that in 1945 a B25 bomber crashed into the Empire State building in dense fog and did less damage than what I was seeing on TV. And the sky was clear as a bell that day, and I was thinking “How could any pilot not see the tower?”
2. What emotions did you feel when you learned of the attacks?
My first emotion was confusion because this didn’t make sense, something was wrong here.
I was somewhat familiar with the World Trade center complex having stayed in the Marriott hotel in Tower 3 and attended meetings in Towers 1 & 2. I knew that both Tower 1 & 2 were headquarters for several firms. I also knew that tens of thousands of people worked in the various towers in the World Trade Center complex.
In my career as a Chief Technology Officer, I was responsible for two different companies’ 24X7 data center operations that were each hit with fires requiring us to evacuate buildings and switch to backup data centers in a matter of minutes, so I was thinking their IT folks would be lighting up their backup centers and shifting transaction flow away from their data centers in the towers.
While I was still thinking about what I would be doing if I was their CTO the second plane hit the South Tower. I remember a feeling of dread and instantly thinking that this was no accident — this is an attack. My first emotion was resolve and that I must take action. I quickly called Motorola and we mutually agreed to cancel our meeting. I was still on the phone with them when the Pentagon was hit. Then came the report on the news of “we have some planes”.
I immediately called my employee who had also been watching the news from his hotel room and told him to get ready immediately and meet me in the lobby that we were leaving ASAP. The last thing I saw on TV was the South Tower collapse. I turned off the TV and headed for the lobby.
We immediately checked out of the hotel and got into our rental car. I decided not to go to O’Hare airport because, at that time, I thought that might also be a target. I also decided we shouldn’t take the direct route South thru Chicago because the Sears Tower might also be a target. I was also worried about other non aircraft attacks like dirty bombs or truck bombs like the 1993 attack on the World Trade Center because, by that time, it was very apparent that the US was under a very well planned and coordinated attack. Nobody knew at that moment in time if there was another shoe to drop like the big truck bomb in Oklahoma City at the Murrah Federal Building in 1995 or something like that.
We drove Northwest toward Rockford, Ill. which was the fastest way to get out of the Chicago Metro area and any potential targets that I was worried about. As we drove I called the rental car company to tell them we would be keeping the car and returning it later in the day somewhere in Tennessee. I called the airline and canceled our flight, which of course got canceled later that day anyway.
What I remember most about the first four hours we were on the road was that there was almost no traffic at all, which is quite unusual for Chicago and surroundings. It was quite striking to be driving on a six-lane Interstate all by yourself. I think everyone must have been paralyzed in front of their TV watching all the happenings. Every gas station stop we made on the way home had the news on, but the stores themselves were empty. I remember both of us looking out the window as we drove and scanning the sky for low flying aircraft, which in hindsight seems a bit ridiculous, but that’s how on-edge we were.
We were in constant cell phone connection with my office getting news relayed to us, which, in the first few hours, was a jumble of conflicting information. I decided that prudence dictated that we would avoid any city that we could, so we took what should have been a 9 hour drive and turned into a 15 hour drive. We finally arrived past midnight at the rental car facility at McKee Tyson in Knoxville where the rental car company had instructed us to drop off the car. My brother from Bristol met us and got us home.
3. In what ways did this day change your life?
What changed for me that day is that unthinkable, unpredictable (“black swan”) events can actually happen. That when disaster strikes there will be a window of time where everyone is confused and paralyzed, staring at their TV and that is a small window of time to get out of dodge or take other actions. That in a disaster or emergency maintaining as much control over your destiny is paramount, like keeping that rental car and not going to O’Hare where we would have been trapped.