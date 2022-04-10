Why did you decide to run for this office?
Because our county must grow to save the taxpayers. We must go out and get good Industry to come to our county as surrounding counties and states are getting companies and Hawkins County is getting nothing. I plan to streamline local government to promote great efficiency.
I plan to provide resources for our first responders with critically needed resources to equip and train emergency personnel, enhance efficiencies, and support community resilience. I want to make Hawkins County the best and most affordable place to live and where taxpayers’ dollars will go further.
Share your education and employment background, and list any previous political offices you’ve held.
I am a graduate of Cherokee High School 1981. I went to Walter State Community College and majored in business and industrial management. I worked at AFG Industry for 15 years. I then went to American Greetings as Production Manager until I was going to have to relocate. I worked as warehouse manager at TPI Corporation in Gray, Tennessee until 2009 and left to go to work for Crete Carrier Cooperation as Special Accounts Manager over Logistics for CONAGRA FOODS and Treehouse Foods as well as Ryder Logistics until I retired in 2021 due to medical reasons.
If you are elected what would be your top goals, and what would you like to accomplish by the end of your first term of office?
My goals would be to try to get all to work together and do away with the Good old Boys voting. I want to bring industry to Hawkins County that pays competitive wages so we can start to reduce the wheel tax on the taxpayers. I plan to find a way to pay our law-enforcement more so we can retain them. I plan to support our first responders as they are required to respond to all accidents. I plan to consolidate our county so we meet state guidelines and stop wasteful spending. I plan to go over the budget item by item with the full commission to stop unnecessary spending in the budget. I will listen to the voters of my district and vote the way they want and not the way I think or the way the “good old boys” vote. By the end, I hope to have new industries coming to the county and at least be able to cut the wheel tax on our seniors and our veterans as we owe them for our county and our country.
Why are you the best, and most qualified candidate for this office?
I have the education and knowledge of what a commissioner is and does. I have managed millions of dollars in budgets and came in under every time and gave more to the customer each year. I work in a team effort as there is no “I” in team. I listen to the people as I want to hear all sides not just one. I am imperfect and do I have skeletons? Yes, and if someone tells you they don’t have skeletons they are lying. There was only one person ever on this earth that was perfect and that is our Lord Jesus Christ himself.
Speak directly to the voters and tell them why they should vote for you.
I want to ask the voters of the 7th District for your vote as I am promising two things. I will vote “No” on any tax over the next four years and I will listen to the voters. I want to get the whole District involved and let them know what the commission is facing so their voice is heard. We been stuck in a box way too long and we have got to get outside the box and try new things to grow. I will be available to the people at all times as I am retired and I promise I will attend all meetings and serve the people the way they deserve to be served. I will be the people’ commissioner. I am not putting signs out on the roads as there are enough sign clutter now and signs do not tell you a thing about what the person stands for. We need to service all vehicles in our own garage instead of paying a third-party a big profit now. Also we can save a ton of money on fuel by buying it in bulk load as do trucking companies I am sending mailers out as the first out of the box thinking so people will know something about me.