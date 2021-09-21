Rogersville native Kimberly Jones has returned to open a new business in her hometown across the street from where she went to school for eight years.
Jones recently acquired franchise from the Texas based a Box Drop Mattress franchise which is a Texas based wholesale mattress outlet.
On Thursday, Sept. 16 Jones celebrated the opening of her new Box Drop Rogersville store with a Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting at Olde Mill Square, 215 W. Broadway Street across from Rogersville City School.
Jones worked several years for the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, as well as in the point-of-sale industry. These days, however, she is caring for her elderly mother, which makes it difficult to maintain regular work hours.
Although Box Drop Rogersville has store hours on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, the real appeal of this franchise for Jones was the fact that she can work by appointment. That allows her to spend more time at home with her mother.
You can schedule meeting with Jones at the store by calling (423) 579-2521.
Jones sells products from the Corsicana Matters Company based in Texas, and she receives new shipments once per week from their Tennessee distribution center. She sells all sizes, but the kings go quickly.
“I actually sell for a national distributor, so my prices are like 70-80 percent off of retail,” Jones said. “I was awarded this store about three month ago. There are 355 franchises in the Box Drop community. We offer great deals because it’s just me. I’m a one woman show. By doing appointments and keeping low overhead, that makes us very, very unique.”
Jones added, “It feels really good to bring something to my hometown, especially when you’ve gone to school across the street for eight years of your life,” Jones said. “I’m thrilled to be back in town, and thrilled to be a woman-owned business. The people have been great. I’ve had lots of newcomers (to the area). I’ve had lot so old friends and I’m meeting new friends.”