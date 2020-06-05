SNEEDVILLE — This year has been one for the books and has left us all teaching and learning like we never have before.
It also held true for selecting our Student of the Year and Junior Indian Pride Award recipients. We had to change the method in which we voted, but we were able to connect and nominate a winner for both awards.
The technique that was used for the selection process was that all faculty, staff, and administration voted via email. We feel it is very important for the student receiving this award to possess quality character traits all over our school and not only in the Fifth grade classrooms.
To be nominated for Student of the Year, the student should demonstrate outstanding traits in the following: trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring, and citizenship; after a school wide vote we found the student that embraces all of these traits at an exemplary level. The student that was chosen as 2019-2020 Student of the Year is Emma McFarland.
Emma takes pride in academics, friendships, and school. She is very hard working, kind, and always smiling. Emma stepped outside of her comfort zone this school year and tried out for the Lady Indians basketball team and made it. She is a very talented and creative student that always meets her challenges head on. There are not enough good things to be said about Emma. Her hard work and dedication as a student has not gone unrecognized.
It is with great honor that Hancock Co. Elementary School honors Emma as Student of the Year for 2019-2020.
The next award that Hancock County Elementary school presented was the Junior Indian Pride award.
The selection for this student was conducted in the same manner as Student of the Year. Our school wanted the recipient of this award to be involved in the school and community. The student selected for this award needed to possess pride in all areas of school culture. They should be involved in the school community and be involved in extracurricular activities.
We feel that this student truly represented what it meant to be an Indian. This student participated in 4-H, played on the basketball team, and was always willing to help anyone that needed it.
Hancock Co. Elementary School chose Zoe Pyne as the Junior Indian Pride Award recipient for 2019-2020. She has a fighting spirit like no other and competitiveness above all the rest. Zoe also is compassionate to other students and willing to pitch in where needed.
She has truly shown pride for her school during her elementary career. Zoe’s stellar accomplishments have not gone without notice and her efforts have paid off, it is with great honor that Hancock Co. Elementary School presents the 2019-2020 Junior Indian Pride Award to Zoe Pyne.
