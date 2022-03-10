A Bulls Gap man was charged last week with felony reckless endangerment after he allegedly fired a handgun into the ground near a neighbor and her dog after the neighbor’s dog came onto his porch and attacked his dog.
On March 3 shortly after 6 p.m. HCSO Deputy Daniel DesOrmeaux responded to a shooting complaint on Sycamore Drive in Bulls Gap.
The alleged victim stated that around 4:09 p.m. that day she was in her yard with her children when one of her dogs ran onto the neighbor’s porch and began fighting with his dog.
The woman stated that her neighbor, Brandon Cole Raines, 31, 408 Sycamore Drive, Bulls Gap, came outside and told her to get her dog.
“(The woman) said she got her dog by the collar and was in the yard next to the porch when the male (Raines) came out with a gun and fired one round into the ground next to her feet,” DesOrmeaux stated in his report. “(The woman) stated she then got the dog back into her yard.”
Raines told DesOrmeaux that the woman’s dog came into his yard and attacked his dog, at which time he retrieved a Smith and Wesson .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun.
“When he came out with the gun (the neighbor’s) dog was in front of his front porch walking back towards the porch, and he fired one round into the ground in front of the dog,” DesOrmeaux said. “Mr Raines said he knew (the neighbor) was in the yard at the time he shot, but he stated he believes she was further back toward her trailer.”
DesOrmeaux added, “I observed a hole in the ground where both parties stated Mr. Raines had shot. By both parties statement, (the neighbor) was in direct line behind the dog from where Mr. Raines had shot, or standing in close proximity to the dog at the time.”
Felony reckless endangerment is a Class E felony punishable by 1-2 years if convicted. Raines was released from the Hawkins County Jail on $3,000 bond. He was arraigned Monday in Sessions Court and is scheduled to appear in Sessions Court again on June 1.