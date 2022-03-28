Greene County Sessions Court Judge Kenneth Bailey approved Attorney Crystal Jessee’s motion for him to recuse himself last week from a DUI case she is defending Bailey’s court.
In his recusal order, however, Judge Bailey accused Jessee of making false statements in her motion, and stated that he “has developed serious concerns about Ms. Jessee’s honesty and integrity in handling this case.”
Jessee is a Republican candidate in the May 3 primary for one of the three Third Judicial District Circuit Judge seats that serves in Hawkins, Hancock, Hamblen and Greene counties. Her opponents for that seat include Bradley Mercer of Greeneville, and currently appointed Judge William Phillips of Rogersville.
Aside from making accusations of false statements in his order of recusal, Judge Bailey also dredged up a 2009 Federal Magistrate Judge finding.
In that report the federal magistrate found Jessee civilly liable to her first husband, for violating the Federal Wiretapping Act and the Tennessee Wiretapping Act; “tricking” her then husband into signing am altered prenuptial agreement; and Jessee changing pages of an order signed by Judge Wright.
Crystal Jessee’s motion to recuse
Jessee stated in her motion filed on Feb. 22 she was seeking Bailey to recuse himself from a DUI case she is defending “based upon the extensive acrimonious relationship between counsel for the defendant and the judge.”
Jessee states in her motion she appeared in Bailey’s court only once briefly since 2011 when she was pregnant and Bailey tried to set a hearing the week she was due to deliver, resulting in “a fuss about the matter” between the two.
Jessee alleges that Bailey has “spoken ill toward her, referring to her as a “black widow” and campaigning against her in the current election by seeking advertising for her opponent on his daughter’s high school basketball team banner.
Judge Bailey is currently married to the ex-wife of Jesse’s second husband, David Hawk.
Jessee states she had to testify that her previous husband believed Judge Bailey was having an affair with Hawk’s ex-wife before they were divorced.
“Judge Bailey knew of this at the time it occurred and was upset,” Jessee stated in her motion.
Jessee states that the only reason she appeared on Bailey’s court was she had to complete a case started by her husband and law partner Tom Jessee, who died last year.
When she appeared before Bailey seeking a continuance, Jessee alleges that Bailey was “rude and degrading”, and offered dates that didn’t work for Jessee because she was in different counties.
“(Bailey) demanded to know which courts,” Jessee stated in her motion. “Judge Bailey clearly forgot that (Jessee) has absorbed her deceased husband/partner’s cases, requiring counsel to be in court almost every day. Rather than working with (Jessee), the judge was rude and short, until a time was determined.”
Judge Bailey’s response
On March 22 Judge Bailey filed an order recusing himself from the pending DUI case, citing “false statement made by Ms. Jessee in her handling of this case, particularly those statements relating to (Judge Bailey’s) family members.”
Judge Bailey denies any animosity toward Jessee or “acrimonious relationship”.
Referring to difficulty resetting cases, Judge Bailey responded that Jessee “made representations about her schedule that made her seem busier and less often available than the vast majority of attorneys appearing (in his court).”
Judge Bailey said the frequency that Jessee was “not available” raised concern that she was seeking a delay as a tactical advantage for her client. He said his treatment of Jessee was no different than any other attorney in a similar circumstance.
Judge Bailey alleges that Jessee’s motion includes false statements regarding his family, which violates her ethical requirements as a member of the Bar.
“Ms. Jessee makes outrageous and absolutely false statements alleging that (Judge Bailey) had an inappropriate relationship with (his current wife) prior to our marriage,” Judge Bailey states. “That statement is unequivocally false. Further, in her motion she alleges that (Judge Bailey) represented (his current wife) during her divorce proceeding, which was almost 23 years ago, and this statement is unequivocally false.”
Judge Bailey states he and his current wife went on their first date a month or two after her divorce was final, and Chancery Court records would verify that he didn’t represent her.
Basketball sponsorship allegation
As for the basketball team sponsorship referenced in Jessee’s motion, Judge Bailey states that it would have been inappropriate or him to seek sponsorship from her for his daughter’s high school team for the 2021-22 season, and apparently none of the other 15 team members or their families sought her sponsorship.
“I was made aware of an email threatening some type of legal action that Ms. Jessee sent to the athletic director of Greeneville High School and multiple other high school officials making allegations of violations by the school system of Tennessee law,” Judge Bailey states. “Because of Ms. Jessee’s actions, the sponsors who were office holders or candidates for the upcoming election had their signs covered up by the athletic director from late December until the end of the basketball season.”
Judge Bailey further states, “As a side note, about two weeks after Ms. Jessee sent the threatening email to Greeneville City School officials, (Judge Bailey) was attending my daughter’s basketball game at Cherokee High School. Ms. Jessee was the only judicial candidate with a sponsorship sign in the gym. This is further evidence of Ms. Jessee taking positions on issues when it benefits her. She obviously had no problem with political signs in a school gym in Hawkins County since she had the political sign hanging in the gym — but she did in Greeneville since she did not have a political sign hanging in the gym.”
Judge Bailey also contests Jessee’s assertion that she inherited the DUI case from her deceased husband.
Judge Bailey notes that Mr. Jessee passed away in July of 2021, but the DUI arrest was alleged to have occurred in November of 2021.