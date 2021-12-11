Kevin Leiva is one of 468 students receiving a degree or certificate this week during Walters State’s fall commencement. Talk to him for a few minutes and you’ll know that his major is business.
His eyes light up and his passion shows when he talks about the current business operated and co-owned by his wife Rebecca. He dreams of opening at least one or two other businesses.
The Leivas share an entrepreneurial spirit and want the knowledge needed to make the most of that mindset.
Two factors play key roles in Leiva’s decision to enroll at Walters State several years after his high school graduation: the encouragement of his wife and Tennessee Reconnect, a last-dollar scholarship that pays the tuition for most adult learners returning to college. The scholarship is funded through the Tennessee Lottery.
“Tennessee Reconnect was very important. I did want to get into debt. My wife is very supportive and I am able to treat college as though it was my full-time job. Tennessee Reconnect made that possible.” Leiva said.
“The college is so convenient. I’ve also heard great things from alumni. I knew I wanted to go Walters State.”
Has the college lived up to its reputation?
“I have learned so much, and I have really enjoyed getting to know faculty members. All of my professor have been great. The business faculty is so knowledgeable. The professors were not easy, but they wanted you to learn the material. I feel like I have the foundation needed to be successful.”
Leiva has lived most of his adult life in Pigeon Forge. His childhood was spent in South America.
“In 2001, my parents decided to come to America from Argentina. They had friends in Sevierville. That’s how we came here.”
Leiva moves smoothly between Spanish and English. He’s planning to add a third language when he transfers in January to the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.
“My mom’s side of the family is Japanese. I’ve always wanted to learn that language and this a great time.”
He plans to minor in Japanese while finishing his bachelor’s degree in finance.
Leiva has advice for other adult learners who are considering college.
“The hardest part is just enrolling. Even though I had only been out of high school for a few years, I still thought I was too old. When you visit a campus, you’ll find everyone wants to help. The sooner you start, the sooner you will finish.”
Commencement ceremonies are planned at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 9 and Dec. 10 in the “Z” Buda Assembly Hall and Gymnasium on the Walters State Morristown Campus. Ceremonies may be viewed live at www.ws.edu and will be available afterwards on the college’s YouTube channel.