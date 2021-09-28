Congratulations to the 2021 Cherokee Marching Chiefs who participated in the David Crockett Festival of Bands on Saturday with their field show titled “All Aboard”.
Led by Director of Bands Brandon Linkous and a host of assistants, band parents, and friends of the Marching Chiefs, and under the field command of Yash Trivedi, the Marching Chiefs won 1st place band, 1st place percussion, 3rd place color guard, and 3rd place drum major in Class AA.
The Marching Chiefs earned 2nd place honors in the overall competition against all classes and 1st place honors in the overall percussion competition. Congrats to these devoted Marching Chiefs.
High spirits across campus for Homecoming
Last week was an engaging, exciting, and energetic week for the Chiefs at Cherokee High School.
Homecoming Week 2021 generated lots of excitement as students vied for earning points for their respective grade levels through a variety of competitions and participation.
Cherokee Trivia was a highlight daily in the Commons during lunch where Mrs. Vakisha Henard taught the students about the history of Cherokee High School.
Students were on their best behavior and earned points for the least disciplinary action throughout the week. Students, and staff alike, participated daily in School Spirit Days from Country v Country Club to Patriotic Day to Show Your School Colors.
The Freshmen Academy teachers exceeded their reputation each year by being “all-in” with school spirit days. Girls Power Puff, Battle of the Classes, and Thursday’s Bonfire with music provided by the Marching Chiefs built community across campus.
The culmination of Homecoming Week was the crowning of the 2021 Homecoming Queen and King, Gracie Weems and Luke Allen.
Teachers are students too
Teachers participate weekly in collaborative, peer-led professional conversation. Teachers may choose from nine 4-week sessions of professional learning opportunities for the school year.
Dr. Byron Booker coordinates the in-house professional development. Facilitators for We are one TEAM which focused on the TEAM teacher evaluation model last week were Amy Jeffers, Janice Duncan, Cody Helms, Angie Black, and Harold Kelley.
Teachers could also attend an after-school 4-week session on Instructional Technology led by Phillip Jennings, Kristen Richards, Trish Meyers, and Cynthia Swiney.
Culinary arts worked-based learning
Did you know that Cherokee Culinary provides a work-based learning opportunity for 4th year student-chefs? These 4th year student-chefs provide the Thursday team meal and Friday pre-game meal for the Cherokee Football team and coaches.
That’s a lot of mouths to feed. The 4th year student-chefs are responsible for creating a menu that meets nutritional needs for athletics, generating a grocery shopping list, prepping and cooking the meals, and then serving both meals with the assistance of Culinary II and III servers.
Chef Whitney Roberson lends leadership to this opportunity. On the menu last Thursday was lasagna, salad, bread sticks, and health bar brownies followed by Friday’s hamburger steak, baked potatoes, fresh fruit, and salad. Yum!