A Kingsport woman is facing multiple charges including drug possession, resisting arrest, criminal impersonation and bribery after she allegedly offered to have sex with a Hawkins County deputy if he let her go.
Friday shortly before midnight HCSO Deputy Isaac Hutchins conducted a traffic stop at the Netherland Inn Road intersection on a vehicle that crossed the center line four times on Big Elm Road while traveling 40 mph on a 25 mph zone.
Hutchins reported that he observed the passenger, Melinda Nicole Noel, 33, 1000 Stone Gate Road Kingsport, attempting to hide a bottle of Fireball whiskey.
Noel refused to identify herself, and wasn’t identified until 5 p.m. Saturday at the jail.
Noel then refused to exit the vehicle after the driver gave consent to search, stating she hadn’t done anything wrong. Hutchins reported that when he threatened Noel with arrest for failure to comply, Noel stated she knew her rights, and refused.
When Hutchins placed her under arrest Noel resisted, and was taken into custody after a brief struggle.
“The female was really hyped up and had pinpoint pupils in the dark,” Hutchins stated in his report. “After searching her bag a small baggy containing a piece of an orange pill believed to be Suboxone was found.”
Hutchins added, “On the way to the Hawkins County Jail Ms. Noel asked if I had a camera in my patrol vehicle, which I stated no. She then proceeded to ask me to pull the vehicle over and she would perform sexual favors for me to let her go. Ms. Noel kept asking and trying to bribe me the entire way to jail.”
Upon their arrival at jail she gave officers a false name and birthdate. Upon being identified it was revealed that she had pending arrest warrants in Kingsport and Scott County, Va.
She was held in jail over the weekend with no bond set pending arrangement in Sessions Court Monday morning.