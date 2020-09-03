TCAT Pandemic Pinning Event

Welcome to the new normal: A Drive Thru Pinning Ceremony for nursing graduates at TCAT Elizabethton.
The event was held August 25, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Main Campus, 426 Highway 91 North, in Elizabethton.
Graduates lined up in their automobile by last name, those with last name beginning with letters A-M from 5:30 to 6:15 and others from 6:15 to 7 p.m.
Students, who were notified of the event by email, turned left at the campus entrance and followed a route around the campus to the front of the Administration Building, exited their automobile and received a nursing pin from their instructor who were waiting at the front door of the Administration Building.
According to event organizer Autumn Bentley, nursing instructor, this is the first time a drive thru event was scheduled for nursing graduates. She asked students to be patient, follow the rules, and not block the campus entrance on Highway 91 next to the BP Station.
In summary, the COVID-19 pandemic has not stopped the nursing department at TCAT Elizabethton from having a pinning event for program graduates this year.
Some classes were taught via Youtube, according to Price.