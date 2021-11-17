Cherokee High School offers a clinical internship for 4th year health science students. Clinical interns spend nearly a third of the semester in clinical rotations with health science partners every two weeks.
In that time, clinical interns earn approximately 65 hours of on-site clinical experience. The culmination of these experiences is the certified clinical medical assistant (CCMA) certification that interns earn through a certification test.
Health science students submit an application including a resume and electronic portfolio by March prior to the fall semester. The portfolio includes transcripts, letters of recommendations, community service, and achievements.
Students engage in face-to-face interviews with a panel of medical professionals. The process is intense and highly competitive. The result is a cohort of 10 clinical interns who are equipped with the skills and aptitude for the medical field. They are simply among the best of the best at Cherokee High School.
Our Students
Congratulations to the 2021-2022 clinical interns: Chloe Chesser, Cassidy Cooper, Jaylin Cope, Thomas Faust, Bailee Hamilton, Alyssa Haun, Alexis Larmer, Smauel Manis, Garrison Simpson, and Haley Vigil.
These students spend 4 hours a day in clinicals and medical terminology course work. Interns must demonstrate proficiency in basic patient skills including CPR, changing bed sheets, removing bed pans, and feeding those patients confined to a bed, and removing a catheter, to name a few.
I sat down with two of the interns last week.
Cassidy Cooper, a senior, hopes to study forensic science next fall at East Tennessee State University. Her opening comment to my inquiry... “Clinicals are pretty cool, Dr, Booker.”
Cassidy shared her amazement during her rotation at the Rogersville Vision Clinic. “You know, the staff is great. We have focused (in our course work at Cherokee) on whole systems. I mean, whole body systems. But there (Rogersville Vision Clinic), we get to really work a lot with just one organ. That’s interesting for me.”
Cassidy cited a day at the ER as her most challenging and rewarding. “I was observing the doctor and a nurse practitioner when a patient presented with sliced fingers. The doctor got called out to another patient. The NP turned to me and said, ‘glove up.’ I had to try to keep (the patient) calm and got to clip the stitches with scissors. I was scared and excited.”
Thomas Faust, a senior, hopes to pursue orthopedic surgery at Tennessee Technological University following 2 years at Walters State.
Thomas shared his most rewarding and challenging experience as most any day in the medical-surgery unit (at Hawkins County Memorial Hospital). “My first day there, it was pretty calm. And all the sudden every patient buzzer and alarm started going off. There’s only a few nurses and a couple of doctors on staff at the time.
But I jumped in to help. It was great seeing all the work and training pay off.” Thomas added a personal experience of returning to Bulls Gap School, a school he attended as a kid, to intern in the clinic. “Getting to work with Nurse Lacey and listen to all her advice was just worth it. She’s done so much and could tell me what to expect. That really helped.”
Our Clinical Partners
Cherokee is fortunate to have 5 local health science partners who provide two week rotations for clinical interns two days a week. Cherokee clinical interns are the beneficiaries of the education, experience, insight, and wisdom of these health partners.
Cherokee would like to acknowledge and thank Ballad Heath and Hawkins County Memorial Hospital emergency room, medical-surgical unit, and radiology unit, Hawkins County Schools school clinics, Lark Medical Associates, Rogersville Vision Clinic, and U-Save Pharmacy. Without the willingness and participation of these partners, the clinical internship would be impossible.
Our Teachers
Amy Britton Jeffers, RN, serves as a health science teacher and program coordinator for the clinical internship as well as our certified nursing assistant program. Amy, an alumnus of Cherokee High School, built a stellar health science program at Morristown West High School for 7 years prior to returning to her alma mater. In her off-time, Mrs. Jeffers works in the ER where she has for the past 11 years, maintaining relevancy and skills for her students.
Angel Shanks, RN, serves as a health science teacher at Cherokee High. For the past 8 years, Mrs. Shanks, an alumnus of Cherokee High School, has provided the foundation for our clinical students. All clinical interns as well as every health science student are introduced to health science through Mrs. Shanks’ foundations course as well as medical therapeutics and rehabilitation courses.
These two remarkable educators and nurses invest their academic prowess, content knowledge, and real-world relevant experience into these clinical interns. They are difference makers!
If you are interested in becoming a health science partner or learning more about the clinical internship, please contact Dr. Byron Booker at 423.272.6507 or byron.booker@hck12.net.