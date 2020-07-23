CHURCH HILL — The recent theft of a van, and the burglary of another, from a Church Hill business also led to the resolution of a 2018 case where the same company was burglarized, along with the discovery of two other vehicles stolen out of Kingsport and Virginia, and one Kingsport man being charged in connection with all.
Church Hill Chief of Police Chad Mosley said that on July 19, Detective Grigsby investigated the reported theft of a motor vehicle from Custom Heating and Air, located at 119. E. Main Boulevard.
The 2007 Chevy van, valued at $10,000, was later recovered on North Central Avenue, with all of the contents removed.
Also at that same address, Mosley said, a suspect broke into another van and stole the contents — tools, ladders, copper wiring, and other materials, valued at more than $10,000.
A blue GMC SUV was seen on surveillance tape along with a male suspect. That vehicle was located at a residence in the 2000 block of Long Street, in Kingsport, along with suspect Kevin Dwayne Gillenwater.
“The GMC SUV was confirmed stolen out of Kingsport city,” Mosley said.
The majority of the stolen property was located at the address, along with another vehicle that was reported stolen out of Scott County, Virginia, he said.
Gillenwater was arrested and charged with theft of property over $10,000 and two counts of burglary.
In addition, Mosley added, Det. Grigsby solved a 2018 burglary that also happened at Custom Heating and Air, in which three company vehicles were broken into and several items stolen from. That incident was likewise recorded by video surveillance cameras, and the stolen property was found at the same address on Long Street in Kingsport.
In that case, Gillenwater was charged with three counts of burglary and theft over $1,000.