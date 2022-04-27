Sous vide means “under vacuum” in French and “all the rage” in the kitchen.
It’s the process of vacuum sealing food in a bag with its marinade and spices, if so desired, then cooking it to a precise temperature in a water bath. It cooks food to the exact temperature, giving you consistent, flavorful results. When combined with the power of a toasty grill, meats and veggies are perfectly cooked through with a crispy sear on the outside. Here’s how to do it.
Steak
A sous vide steak cooks perfectly from edge to edge, with none of the overcooked bands with raw middles. Start by setting a sous vide cooker (these look like immersion blenders and perch on your pot or cooking vessel) to 130 degrees. Season your steak with your favorite seasonings and place in a bag, then seal it using water immersion or a vacuum sealer on the dry setting. Place the bag in the water bath for two hours. Finish the steak by searing on a howling hot grill for about 30 seconds per side. Let it rest for five minutes before serving.
Smoked Meats
The experts at sous vide maker Anova start the process on the smoker, setting the temperature as low as you can and not letting the temperature of whatever cut you’re using exceed what you’re going to cook it at in the sous vide. For example, if you’ve got a brisket, you’re going to need to cook it at 132-165 degrees for 24-48 hours, depending on the texture you prefer in your meats. So don’t let the meat get more than 165 degrees in the smoker. Once your meat is up to temp, put it in a sous vide bath for the allotted time, then, finally, finish it under a broiler or on a smoking hot grill to get the crust. Season all along the way and experiment to find the texture you prefer.
Veggies
Starchy root vegetables work great in both the sous vide and on the grill. The first step is to use the sous vide to cook your vegetables, then, like with the steak, you want to sear them to perfection on a hot grill. Season your chosen veg with salt, pepper and butter or any other favorite seasonings, then cook at 185 for three hours. Put them onto a fiery grill to finish the edges to crispy perfection.