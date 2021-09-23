The Northeast Tennessee Regional Heath Office is awaiting the OK from federal officials to begin setting up COVID booster shot centers across the region, including Hawkins County which is experiencing a record breaking surge in new cases.
Regional Health Coordinator Jayne Harper told the Review earlier this week that state health officials are waiting for the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) to recommend to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) that the Pfizer vaccine booster shots are approved for distribution.
“As soon as we have the green light from all of the decision making authorities then we’ll send out press releases, especially for Hawkins County, so that folks will know where to go get the booster shot,” Harper said. “We don’t have the green light yet, and it’s challenging to do any planning in terms of who is going to be recommended to have them first, and where they will be administered.”
Harper added, “(Approval) will probably be within the next week. I had heard the ACIP is meeting Wednesday and/or Thursday, and the FDA met last Friday. When ACIP meets, then the CDC will be looking at it. The Tennessee Department of Health is watching for those two bodies to send out their guidelines. The we’ll try to move as fast as possible after that.”
Harper noted, however that when approval is given to move forward with the boosters it won’t take long for folks to begin receiving their shots.
She said folks who got their shots earlier will likely be first in line to get the booster, based on how long authorities determine the booster should be administered after the initial vaccination.
One thing Harper could say with certainty is that there will be no shortage of booster shots from the outset. Having already gone through this vaccine process once earlier this year, the second time around should be faster and smoother, she added.
“Remember last time it took a while for different (health care) providers to be able to register to provide the vaccine,” Harper noted. “Now we’ve got not only the Department of Health, but providers and pharmacies, so there are a lot of extra options for accessing it, as opposed to back in December and January.”
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, as of Wednesday 20,971 Hawkins County residents were fully vaccinated, which is 37.18 percent of the county population.
Washington County leads the region at 53.23 percent fully vaccinated, followed by Sullivan County at 46.26 percent, Greene County at 40.04 percent, Hamblen County at 36.46 percent, Carter County at 33.45 percent, Johnson County at 32.27 percent, and Hancock County at 27.53 percent. Neighboring Grainger County’s rate is 42.24 percent.
A record for single day new cases
Hawkins County had multiple days in early July when there were no new COVID-19 cases reported in the county. Over the past four weeks, however, Hawkins County’s surge in new cases has far surpassed the previous high water mark for new cases set last December.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, Hawkins Count had 417 new cases for the seven day period between Sept. 13-19.
That was below the previous week when Hawkins County broke its record for new cases reported in a single day twice times. The current record was set Sept. 10 when 197 new cases were reported.
For the week of Sept. 6-12 there were 690 new cases, the worst week yet in Hawkins County since the pandemic began. For the week of Aug. 30 to Sept. 5 Hawkins County had 474 new cases.
As for this past week, on Monday Sept. 20 there were 59 new cases, followed by 44 on Tuesday, which was the most up-to-date numbers available from the state at press time.
The Department of Health reports that over the past 14 days Hawkins County averaged 71.8 new cases per day, compared to the previous 14 days when Hawkins County averaged 69.5 new cases.
Over the past seven days Hawkins County has averaged 187 COVID tests administered per day, with 20.2 percent of those tests coming back positive.
First school closing of 2021-22 for COVID
For the first time in the 2021-22 school year Hawkins County Schools closed a school due to COVID. Director of Schools Matt Hixson has been addressing COVID situation on a school-by-school basis, as opposed to a district-wide shutdown, in hopes of keeping as many children in the classroom as possible.
Last week Joseph Rogers Primary, which teaches Pre-K through 2nd grade, had 14 total positive cases among students and staff combined. The decision was made earlier this week to close JRP until next Monday.
“This is a direct result of us not being able to fill the staff positions out due to quarantine,” Hixson told the Review. “We look to be in much better shape by week’s end. Should be ready to bring everyone back on Monday, Sept. 27.
Last week Hawkins County School reported 85 total positive COVID cases among students and staff combined, led by led by Volunteer with 16, JRP with 14 and Cherokee with 11.
As of Wednesday evening there were only 17 total cases reported in county schools this week led by Hawkins elementary with six and Cherokee with five.