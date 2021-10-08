Fun? Yes, it was fun. Met up with Valerie Mallett Goins at Hale Springs and we played dress up. For those who don’t know the Matilda Jane clothing line, it is effortless: comfort and style for both business and causal wear. The bar was transformed into a fashion house with the ladies room becoming an impromptu changing room.
With us trying on the clothes and posing for pictures we practically took over the 197-year-old historic Hale Springs Inn.
The staff was more than accomodating with my buddy at the front desk taking our picture. The gentlemen having lunch were treated to an impromptu fashion show and seemed to enjoy the spectacle. It was quite a sight with clothes draped everywhere.
Personally I was delighted by the fit and comfort. It was like slipping into pajamas. While chatting with Valerie together we came up with an idea to have a trunk show at Hale Springs Inn sometime soon. Wouldn’t that be fun? Jo Anderson said a fashion show would be in order. What could be better than cocktails and clothes? I think it would be irresistible. Imagine parading up and down the beautiful staircase and wearing floaty clothing to make you feel like a princess.
Valerie explains how her current adventure began with her daughter Heather first selling Matilda Jane to make extra money. Long story short Heather is no longer involved but Valerie took up the challenge in October 2018.
It’s all about the mix and match; delightful details, playful dresses, and versatile separates that coordinate and compliment effortlessly-for you and your littles whatever their age. Style runs in the family.
Matilda Jane Clothing launched in 2005 when founder Denise DeMarchis began selling hand designed girls dresses at craft fairs. Since then it has blossomed into an outstanding success story of entrepreneurship, philanthropy, and a business centered around women to launch their own business.
The clothes with their thoughtful hand drawn art, playful patterns, and whimsical textures paired with durable, hand me down quality fabrics perfectly suited for all day play are a true reflection of little girls everywhere who proudly boast their creativity, spunk, and confidence.
The Matilda Jane women’s collection features colorful and easy to wear pieces designed for the spirited and creative woman. Good Hart is a sister clothing line and Hobo has purses in conjunction. Valerie is a fan of Hobo and carries it all the time.
Matilda Jane is sold exclusively through trunk keepers such as Valerie. To shop the collection contact her and learn more about the benefits and perks of hosting your own trunk show.
Matilda Jane does coordinated items for family members, great for family photos. At the end of October the new Christmas pajamas will preview. Susan McKinney Barrett hosted an event in her barn and said,”Matilda Jane is so comfortable and durable. Hattie loves the fun prints and how good the clothes feel. So do I.”
Valerie has loyal customers that have become very good friends. She says,”In this business you learn a lot about other people and who your friends are. I try to support my customers in any type of venture they have.”
The link to Goins’ website is: Matildajaneclothing.com/ValerieGoins
Most of the business is done online and parties can be done online as well. Valerie recently did an online party for Leslie Putnal. Everyone interacted while Valerie showed the clothes.
Valerie is a person who is willing to put her heart and soul into this venture. She has been married to Randy Goins for almost 41 years.
Both are retired but still active in the community. They have 2 daughters and 5 grandkids. Valerie who graduated from ETSU in 1980 with a business degree, worked in banking 10 years. She went on to work for the state of TN as a social worker for almost 31 years and now a County Commissioner for the 4th district in Hawkins County.