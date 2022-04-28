Congratulations to Surgoinsville Elementary School’s 2021-22 King, Queen, and Royal Court.
This year’s King and Queen are Andrew England and Korra Cowan.
Royal Court is Carl Ford, Olivia LaVoie, Kyndall Smith, Ryder Couch, Hunter Henard, Madison Looney, Jaxon Jones, and Addison Byrd.
Previous King Eli Case and previous Queen Laura Barrett made a special appearance to crown the new king and queen.
This is a fundraising event for Surgoinsville Elementary. One girl and one boy from each class who raised the most money was crowned as Homeroom Prince and Princess on April 6.
The announced homeroom prince and princess continued selling tickets to become members of the royal court.
The royal court is comprised of the top seller of each grade level (from the homeroom prince and princess group) with the king and queen crowned as the top overall sellers in the school.
The royal ceremony crowning each homeroom prince and princess, the royal court, and the king and queen was held on April 14th.
Congratulations to all our prince and princesses from each homeroom. The support from our community and families is greatly appreciated.