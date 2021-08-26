We have had an interesting start to our school year here in Hawkins County.
We have dealt with the viable threat at VHS, the loss of electricity at JRP, and ongoing COVID concerns.
Please know we will always keep the safety of our students and staff as priority. See below regarding Hawkins County Schools’ updated COVID protocols:
Large group events: All large group indoor settings will be reduced and spread out as much as possible without disrupting instructional practices.
School visitors: All visitors to site, other than those attending outdoor sports and/or activities, will be encouraged to meet with site staff via phone or video conference. No unscheduled visitors allowed on any school site.
Masks: HCS strongly encourages masks, but will leave this decision to you as their parent/guardian. Governor Lee signed an executive order stating any system that mandates masks will also need to provide waivers for those opting out. We feel our decision to leave this important decision to our parents and students is the correct way to deal with this matter.
COVID symptoms at school: When a student demonstrates or complains of possible COVID symptoms, you will be contacted by our school nurse staff to have your child picked up from school for recommended COVID testing. The health department will give guidance regarding close contacts to an identified positive case.
All contact tracing will occur through the Health Department. HCS will work directly with the health department in identifying possible close contacts in the school setting for quarantine.
There is a link to see current COVID statistics per school in the online version of this article at www.therogersvillereview.com)
Continuing Education: Any student who is quarantined due to a positive test or deemed close contact, will have access to appropriate instructional materials while they are out. Please ensure students have their Chromebook or home device available to them to access these resources. If you do not have Internet connectivity, please request alternate materials from your school site. Please maintain communication with your student’s teacher and with school office staff.
Returning to School: Any student testing positive, upon return to school, will need to be readmitted by the school nurse.
Communication: It is very important to maintain consistent communication with your school site through this process. Any updates, developments, or questions regarding your child’s health, should be relayed to the school nurse.
School COVID Stats: Hawkins County Schools reported a total of 77 confirmed positive COVID cases within the school system among students and staff combined for the first two weeks of the school year Aug. 9-20.
Hardest hit were Volunteer High School with 13, Cherokee High School with 12, Mooresburg Elementary with 11, and Rogersville Middle with 8. The only schools without COVID cases in the first two weeks were Church Hill Intermediate and Pathways Alternative.