I’ll get right to the point this week. We need your help!
As you may have seen in the press recently, we are proposing constructing a new facility within the Phipps Bend Industrial Park to serve as an advanced technical training center. Students from Cherokee, Clinch, and Volunteer would be bussed to this location to take part in advanced CTE (Career Technical Education) coursework.
This is what we need your help with, deciding which programs are the most important to our community and local economy. We are asking local business and industry leaders to complete a short survey which will highlight the top areas of need among current staff and new hires.
The survey is simple, and will only take a few minutes to complete, but the feedback will be invaluable to this team.
We need to know what skills gaps exist among the current labor force, and those who are entering it today.
The survey can be found on the Career and Technical Education page of www.hck12.net
There is also a direct link to the survey in the online version of this article at www.therogersvillereview.com
This is far from a new idea. I’ve heard folks around here talk about it for years. It just so happens that conditions are right to move forward with the idea today.
How CTE can help your business?
Quite simply, we need to know what you need so we can make adjustments and ensure we are providing what you need.
We have formed a team of school and community officials to begin looking at what programs would be offered in this building once it is complete.
We need to do this now so the building can be designed to accommodate the specific needs of the programs.
For instance, the architects who design the building will need to know if we plan to include a welding shop or a nursing skills lab, both of which require some planning on the front end in terms of layout and building systems like ventilation.
Why build a new building for CTE?
There are a few answers to that question. First, at Cherokee and Volunteer we are simply out of space in the CTE building. We are in the process of opening a machine tool program at Cherokee (tentatively opening August 2022), and that will take the last square foot of available shop space. The second reason, though, is the one I get excited about when telling people how this building will help Hawkins County students.
That is, this facility will allow us to give students access to programs that are not available at their home campus. For instance, once we open the machine tool program at Cherokee, as of today only those students who are zoned for Cherokee would have access to that program.
However, if we construct this facility and relocate that program to the new building, it would then be open to students from all three schools. The third reason we want to do this is to house some of these training opportunities in a building inside the industrial park and across the street from the TCAT campus.
Our students would continue to take advantage of dual enrollment opportunities at the TCAT campus, and potentially in the new building both during and after the traditional 8-3 school day.
Furthermore, we want to see the building in use long after the traditional school day ends at 3:00. We hope TCAT and Walters State Community College will make use of the building as satellite campuses for adult education classes in the evenings.
Finally, we believe all of those things will result in an improved ability to recruit new business and industries to the area, which is a win for everyone in Hawkins County.