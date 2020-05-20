SURGOINSVILLE — A female passenger in a vehicle that was stopped for a display of registration violation ended up facing more charges than the driver after she falsely identified herself to a Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy.
Deputy Dustin Winter said that he made the traffic stop on May 17, 2020, on Surgoinsville Creek Road at Main Street, and made contact with driver, Billie Harp, and passenger Jennifer Brook Sanders.
Harp provided the deputy with a valid license, but Sanders, 41, of Kingsport, said she had no ID and initially gave Winter the name of “Jennifer Depew”, along with what turned out to be a false Social Security number.
A check through Central Dispatch revealed that the 1997 Cavalier was not insured to be on the road, and the decision was made to have the vehicle towed.
During an inventory of the vehicle’s contents, a glass methamphetamine pipe was found in a tool box in the passenger-side floorboard.
“At that point, the inventory became a search of the vehicle,” Winter’s report states. Further searching turned up 12 baggies, three cut straws with residue, one spoon, and six glass methamphetamine pipes.
All of those items were found in bags belonging to Sanders, the report states.
After discovering her true identity, Winter learned that Sanders had outstanding warrants for her arrest, one out of Hawkins County for failure to appear, and one out of Sullivan County for violation of probation (fourth) out of Sullivan County.
After being read her Miranda Rights, Sanders stated that the paraphernalia was hers and that she intentionally misled officers about her name because she thought she had active warrants for her arrest.
Sanders was charged with:
• Criminal impersonation;
• Possession of drug paraphernalia;
• Failure to appear; and,
• Violation of probation.
No date had been set, as of the time the report was filed, for her initial appearance in Sessions Court
Harp was charged with:
• Violation of the state’s financial responsibility law.
In addition, Harp’s vehicle was towed due to it being non-insured.
