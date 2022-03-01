I couldn’t agree more with David Carroll’s column “Founding Fathers Didn’t See This Coming.” Our government is nearly non-functional, and the country is being torn apart. Everything is now us vs. them; there is no working together for the good of country and people. I don’t pretend to know how to fix things, but I also have some ideas on where to start.
One is term limits. A lifetime career in office breeds corruption; political donations are given, and accepted, with expectations. And once elected, the campaigning and fundraising begins for the next election, with seemingly little time left for actually doing the job elected to do. The problem is most change requires approval by said elected office holders, the vast majority of whom would never vote themselves out of a job, power or financial gain.
Next overturn Citizens United. Everyone’s voice should be equal; corporations and the wealthy shouldn’t be allowed to drown out everyone else. Make elections taxpayer funded; all candidates receive the same amount and get allotted equal airtime. I’m sure there are many intelligent, qualified people who don’t stand a chance of being elected because they’re not well-connected or wealthy enough.
Nothing is getting done in Washington, because it seems the only goal these days is to prevent the other “team” from getting a win, which leaves we the people the losers. I don’t vote for Team Red or Team Blue; I vote for a candidate’s positions and ideas. I expect our elected officials to be independent thinkers who bring just that to the table, not to be robots or bullied into following the pack. Running on revenge or evening the score isn’t working for country or the people. Don’t just pull the lever for one team or the other; do some research and vote for candidates who are willing to work together, as most of us were taught to do in grade school, to actually accomplish some good for us all.
C. L. Lindenmuth, Mooresburg