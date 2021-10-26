Twenty-four Cherokee students toured the Kingsport Fire Department last week as part of CTE aspects of industry tour.
Students earn points towards a work ethics diploma as well as gain valuable insight into a particular career field.
The students interacted with firefighters, EMTs, and supervisors to learn about career options in emergency management and the education and skills required. Students toured the Kingsport Fire Station #1, investigated the equipment and function of a ladder truck, and even gloved up to maneuver through a fire escape maze.
These students enrolled in this year’s inaugural cohort of the Fire Management Services program of study at Cherokee. Thank you, Chief Scott Boyd and Public Information Officer Barry Brickey, for hosting our students.
Fiber Optics — Providing More Than Internet
Last week, Cherokee juniors and seniors from 4 career and technical education programs (technology, automotive, industrial maintenance, and STEM) had an opportunity to meet with Keith Bowers and Lance Cookenhour from Premier Communication Technologies.
Mr. Bowers and the folks at Premier presented a new work-based learning initiative. Premier Communication Technologies collaborated with Dr. Brandon Williams, Dr. Byron Booker, Hawkins County Schools CTE, and Cherokee High School teachers, Cody Bean, Jeff Hobbs, Dewey Ferguson, and Phillip Jennings to offer 4 high schoolers from Cherokee with work-based learning opportunity in fiber optics, quality assurance, installation, and customer service.
The program will run concurrently with the student’s schedule where they will potentially spend a half-day in classroom and a half-day in the work-based learning environment at Premier. Following the interview and hiring process in November, students will begin work-based learning as early as January 2022.
Premier Communication Technologies is a full-service telecommunications company that connects the community through fiber optics for high-speed internet, telephone, and television service.
Cherokee Student-Engineers at UTK for the Day
Last week, 40 students from Cherokee joined approximately 1,500 other high school students at Engineer’s Day at The University of Tennessee Knoxville.
Hosted by the Tickle College of Engineering, Cherokee students interacted with current university students and faculty and learned about pre-college research, women in engineering, and engineering connections with other entities.
Much of the day was spent in application of engineering principles through egg drop, balsa bridge design, cyber security capture the flag, academic quiz bowl, and radiation shield competitions just to name a few.
Legacy, Kudos, and a Cup of Joe
The Cherokee Football field was officially and appropriately named Mike Sivert Field, recognizing Coach Sivert’s 35 years of service, teaching, coaching, and mentoring young men and women. Thank you to Mike and Claudette for their investment and legacy in the life of our Cherokee community.
Thank you to Kevin Helton’s Principles of Plant Science and Hydroculture class who pruned, weeded, aerated, trimmed, and enhanced the landscape and aesthetics of our campus last week. Application of classroom learning in the field is the essence of education.
The Mobuck Brew Coffee Shop opened last week at Cherokee High School. Thank you, Carrie Roberts, for your leadership with our students learning hands-on business management and customer service skills.