CHURCH HILL — A burglary at a deceased woman’s home resulted in the theft of approximately $7,425 worth of goods, and damage to two doors estimated at $800.
According to a report filed by Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Billy Begley, the burglary was discovered when two daughters visited their deceased mother’s residence, in the 700 block of Big Elm Road, on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
The sisters noticed that the inside of the residence had been ransacked and that a door going down into the basement, as well as an exterior basement door, had been damaged.
Begley said he could see tracks outside where a vehicle had gone through a field next to the house, and also found a pair of shorts — covered in mud — that had been tossed underneath a bed.
The phone in the home had also been used to call several numbers, which were retrieved.
Reported as stolen were:
• Pre-Civil War muzzleloader rifle, valued at $1,000;
• Guitar, valued at $1,000;
• Two dresser drawers of jewelry, valued at $5,000;
• Three jewelry boxes, valued at $200;
• Anniversary clock, valued at $100;
• Eight Eastman banks, valued at $800;
• Homemade quilt, valued at $100;
• Craftsman hammer, valued at $25; and
• Damage to two doors, estimated at $800.
