Hawkins County 4-H Member, Lacy Collier, recently attended the 2022 National Youth Leadership Conference in Washington, D.C.
Lacy was selected as 1 of 6 4-H members from across the country to be a part of the Leadership Team during this event. Lacy assisted in planning and coordinating activities and programs beforehand.
Once at the conference she was a junior leader of roundtable discussions and presentations to the National Institute of Food and Agriculture and other partner agencies, where they presented to U.S. Representative Sanford Bishop and his staff.
Also during this event, Lacy had the opportunity to meet with the Secretary of Agriculture, Tom Vilsack, and participate in the flag raising ceremony over the National Mall.
Of course, 4-Hers had time for touring several of the National Monuments and Museums while visiting. Lacy was a great representative of not only Hawkins County 4-H but Tennessee 4-H as well.