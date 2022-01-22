Okay so I’m biased. Just by virtue of writing this column about iPhones I’m leaving all you Android fans out. Sorry, that’s the way it goes. I’ll admit it. I’m Apple through and through.
Go ahead and give me all the grief you want but you’re not going to change my mind, so can’t we all just get along?
But, here’s the difference. Just because I like my Apple products doesn’t mean I jump on the latest upgrade of each and every device they produce. Full disclosure – I have an iPhone 12 Pro. It seems I have stayed with the even numbered models.
I’ve had an iPhone 4, 6, 8, 10 (X), and now 12. I don’t see significant enough advances in the odd numbered models to warrant a change, unless you’re going up at least two versions.
With the iPhone 13 recently released, is it worth the investment to upgrade? In my mind, iPhone 12 and probably even iPhone 11 owners can probably skip this upgrade since their phone is likely still in great shape, and there isn’t a whole lot that meaningfully changes the experience.
But those who own older models, particularly the iPhone XS and earlier, will likely see significant improvements in things like camera quality and battery life. Apple’s older iPhones dating back to the iPhone 6S generation still support iOS 15, the latest release, but they won’t feel nearly as fast and powerful as more recent iPhone models. Let’s evaluate the bang for the buck in upgrades depending on the model you currently have.
iPhone 13 vs. iPhone 12, 12 Pro
If you have an iPhone 12, there’s little reason to upgrade right now because the iPhone 12 has a lot in common with the iPhone 13. They both have 5G support, 6.1-inch screen, a fast processor, great cameras and MagSafe accessory support.
If nicer video is important to you, the iPhone 13 has a new shooting feature called Cinematic mode, which automatically switches the focus between subjects to give footage a more filmlike look. The wide camera on the standard models can also take in more light for better results, and there is sensor shift technology for better stabilization.
Apple has added a new feature called Photographic Styles, which can apply certain preferences across a scene in photos. Different from a filter, it can apply the right adjustments to make sure elements like skin tone are preserved accurately.
Most of the camera features are otherwise the same as the iPhone 12, aside from the new capabilities available only on the iPhone 13 family mentioned above.
If battery life is important to you, the iPhone 13’s new A15 Bionic processor is faster and has longer battery life compared to the iPhone 12’s A14 Bionic chip, probably about 1.5 hours longer on the Pro, and 2.5 hours longer on the Pro Max.
The base level iPhone 13 has more storage than the base mode 12, which comes with 128GB instead of 64GB, and goes up to 512GB instead of 256GB on the regular model. The iPhone 13 Pro goes up to 1TB of storage, while the iPhone 12 Pro maxes out at 512GB.
The bottom line: Hold onto the iPhone 12 for now, unless you really want to take cinematic videos or macro shots with your iPhone and need longer battery life.
iPhone 13 vs. iPhone 11, 11 Pro
The iPhone 11 is only two years old, and there are two major additions you’ll be missing out on: 5G support and better cameras. The iPhone 11 still has a great camera that’s suitable for everyday use, but the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro phones also lack 5G support compared to the iPhone 12 and 13. I would not consider that a major reason to upgrade right now. Currently, most 5G networks are only marginally better than 4G LTE networks, and there aren’t really any apps or services available that would take advantage of faster speeds anyhow.
If you’re buying a new phone, it’s a good idea to get a 5G model since it’s now become the standard and it’ll ensure that your phone can support the network in the future when speeds improve. But it shouldn’t be the only reason you upgrade, and you certainly don’t have to rush out and buy a 5G phone immediately.
Battery life is increased from an iPhone 11 to a 13 by about two hours, and you add support for MagSafe accessories with a 13 if that’s of interest.
The iPhone 11 generation also uses Apple’s older design style with rounded corners with a glossy pastel finish on the standard model and matte casing on the Pro models. The iPhone 12 and later, by comparison, has flatter edges and a Ceramic Shield coating that should make it more durable and a shiny glass back.
The bottom line: Most people can probably hold onto their iPhone 11 or 11 Pro for another year. But videographers and photographers that need better cameras, longer battery life, and more storage for their projects could benefit from upgrading.
iPhone 13 vs. iPhone XS, XS Max, XR
If you have a phone from 2018’s iPhone XS generation, it’s probably worth upgrading to the iPhone 13. The iPhone XS is more than three years old, which means it might be starting to feel a little slow. It also has noticeably shorter battery life.
The iPhone XS might be fine for those who don’t care about having the fastest processor or sharpest camera. Even if that describes you, the gains in performance and battery life alone between the iPhone 13 and iPhone XS are likely to feel like a huge difference, which you’re likely to feel once there is a three-year difference in models.
Add to that 5G support, more storage, compatibility with Apple’s MagSafe accessories, a bigger and brighter screen and Apple’s new flat-edged design and upgrades are starting to make sense.
The bottom line: It’s time to upgrade. You’ll feel a boost in just about every way: speed, camera performance, display quality, connectivity, battery life and design.
iPhone 13 vs. iPhone X
Launched in 2017, the iPhone X would really benefit from an upgrade to the iPhone 13. The iPhone X runs on a much older A11 Bionic chip that’s now four years old, while the iPhone 13 Pro runs on Apple’s new A15 Bionic processor.
Apple’s iPhone X also has shorter battery life, with Apple estimating it should last for 13 hours when playing back video compared to 19 hours on the iPhone 13. You’ll get a bigger and brighter display, and of course 5G support, more storage space, a refreshed design and the option to use MagSafe accessories on the iPhone 13.
The bottom line: Apple’s iPhone X is now four years old, so an upgrade to this year’s phones will feel substantial. The A11 Bionic processor is probably starting to feel slow, and the iPhone 13 brings major leaps in camera performance, machine learning processing and battery life compared to this phone.
iPhone 13 vs. iPhone 8, 7, or older
No question, as long as it’s economically feasible for you, if you’re still using an iPhone 8 or older it’s time to upgrade.
The bottom line: The iPhone 13 is a huge jump from these models. Everything about this phone will feel fast and new: the much larger and bolder screen, Face ID, the speedier processor, its longer battery life and of course the substantially upgraded cameras.