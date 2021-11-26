The Rogersville Middle School A-Team conducted a food drive last week, collecting 565 pounds of food for the Of One Accord ministry in honor of Matt Hixson for Superintendent Appreciation Day.
The student “Appreciation Team” (A-Team) collected selected food items to match with items that will fill Christmas food boxes to be distributed to needy family by Of One Accord in December.
The food drive was part of the UTrust Appreciation Program that began in 1980 as the Tennessee School Boards Insurance Trust.
The Employee Appreciation Program is designed to teach students leadership skills while they learn to recognize and express appreciation to those who make a difference in their lives each day.
The A-Team is led by Mrs. Ward and the students at Rogersville Middle School ended with a donation total of 615 items to the local food pantry for Christmas.
Of One Accord director Sheldon Livesay visited the school to personally thank Mr. Hixon and students. Livesay said these food items would be used towards filling over 1,000 Christmas food boxes expected to be given away just before Christmas this year.
Livesay noted that some of these meals will go to families and grandparents of students they know.
“It’s a way for all of us to feel good helping someone else right at Thanksgiving and Christmas,” Livesay said.