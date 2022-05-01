The Rogersville Depot Museum will host a lecture on May 9 featuring Jack Brubaker, author of “Sons of East Tennessee: Civil War Veterans Divided and Reconciled”.
The book focuses on two Hawkins County families, and their experiences during and after the Civil War.
A meet-and-greet with Brubaker begins at 6 p.m., followed by the lecture which begins at 6:30 p.m.
The Rogersville Depot (a/k/a Tennessee Newspaper & Printing Museum) is located at 401 S. Depot Street at the Broadway Street intersection kitty-corner fr0m Rogersville City School.
Book synopsis
Two aging Civil War veterans mourned the death of their sons at a joint funeral in Knoxville National Cemetery in 1899. One father, Gen. Reuben Bernard, had fought for the Union; the other, Dr. William McCorkle, had served as surgeon, with the rank of major, of a Confederate cavalry regiment.
They met for the first time at the graves of their sons _ army lieutenants and University of Tennessee graduates killed together in Cuba during the Spanish-American War. Americans reading newspaper accounts viewed the fathers’ encounter as a prime example of veteran reconciliation.
Other books have provided comprehensive reviews of veteran reconciliation. This is the first book to focus on specific veterans from opposing armies as the core of a study of the reconciliation process.
That both families lived in Hawkins County, East Tennessee, a section harshly divided by the Civil War, makes their story’s contribution to the overall examination of reconciliation all the more compelling.
About Jack Brubaker
Jack Brubaker writes a weekly column exploring area history and culture for LNP, the daily newspaper in Lancaster, Pa. He is a retired investigative reporter for LNP.
He has written seven books, including Down the Susquehanna to the Chesapeake (Penn State Press, 2002) and Massacre of the Conestogas (The History Press, 2010). He is a regular contributor to Pennsylvania Heritage magazine.
During the 1970s, Brubaker and his wife, Christine, lived in Danville. Brubaker was a reporter for and later editor of the Danville Register. Christine Conant Brubaker was dean of students of the former Stratford College. Brubaker was a founding member of the Danville Historical Society.
The Brubakers live in Lancaster, Pa.