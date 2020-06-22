ROGERSVILLE — Edna Earle (Hull) Lindsey, 95, of Rogersville, TN, passed away June 18, 2020 at her home.
She was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Fred Lindsey; her parents, Hurd and Lucy Hull of Jefferson City; and one brother, Lonas Hull of Morristown.
She is survived by her sister, Ellara Wilson of Talbott; daughters, Renee’ Chittick (Al) of Huntington Beach, California, Joan Hagood of Kingsport, and Jannette Cox (Keith) of Sevierville; grandchildren, Jason Hagood (Pennie), of Piney Flats, Kelly Stewart McDaniel (Marty) of Knoxville, Kara Stewart of Costa Mesa, California; great-grandchildren, Lindsey Jo McDaniel and Lincoln Jay; caregiver of 23 years, Arlene Lawson of Rogersville; special recent caregivers, Emily Wade and Emma McCraken.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, June 26, 2020, at Jefferson Memorial Gardens in Jefferson City, TN.
Arrangements are being handled by Farrar Funeral Home, of Jefferson City, TN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.