A man accused of a 2018 shooting and robbery in the parking lot of the Comfort Inn in Rogersville was sentenced to 10 years Friday for attempted murder, among other charges.
Justin Robert Feagins, 30, of Midway, is already serving a 120 month federal court sentence related to the Sept. 25, 2018 Comfort Inn shooting, for possessing ammunition as a convicted felon.
Judge Alex Pearson accepted the plea agreement which allows Feagins to serve his 10 year state sentence concurrently with his federal sentence.
Friday morning Feagins pleaded guilty before Pearson to attempted second degree, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, and especially aggravated robbery.
According to Rogersville police, Feagins and victim Cody Bridgewater met for the first time the day before the shooting, but they had mutual friends and acquaintances.
Feagins and Bridgewater reportedly spent Sept. 24 together with a female, and at some point they went to Knoxville, where Bridgewater sold two LeCoultre watches for $375.
Around 1:32 a.m. on the morning of Sept. 25, they pulled into the Rogersville Comfort Inn parking lot, and all three fell asleep in Bridgewater’s vehicle.
Bridgewater reportedly stated that he was awakened around 7:52 a.m. by Feagins attempting to rob him. Feagins demanded his cash, and Bridgewater stated that when he refused to hand it over, Feagins pulled out a pistol and shot him in the abdomen.
Video surveillance revealed Feagins as the shooter, and he was arrested after 16 days on the run. Bridgewater was hospitalized for 10 days following the shooting.
Feagins was sentenced to 120 months in Greeneville federal court on the ammunition possession charge on May 24, 2021.
Other Feb. 11 Criminal Court Pleas
Daquain J Carter, 28, Surgoinsville, was sentenced to eight years with one year in jail and the rest on probation for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Joshua Lee Hash, 42, of Church Hill, was sentenced to 12 years at 100 percent for aggravated sexual battery.
Jonathan Blake Skeens, 32, of Rogersville, was sentenced to 6 years at 35 percent for aggravated assault.
Mark Anthony Ragle, 55, of Mount Carmel, was sentenced to four years with 30 days to serve in jail and the rest on probation for two counts of aggravated assault.