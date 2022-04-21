The White House-1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W. Washington, DC 20500
Dear Mr. President,
I am a conservative, American patriot, and I did not vote for you in the last presidential election. Nevertheless, I agree with you, the Democrats, and the mainstream media; it is now time for you, our President, to step up, man up, and do something about gun violence and mass shootings.
BUT “Come on man”, gun control is NOT the remedy. Your newest plan to disarm the country by prohibiting the sale of ghost gun parts without serial numbers is unworkable and foolish. And besides, it will target the wrong people.
Here is what law-abiding citizens of our republic expect from you and our representative government.
We don’t need gun (or gun parts) prohibitions (which, by the way, is a violation of the Second Amendment and is therefore, an illegal law). Your new plan will only unduly criminalize millions of law-abiding gun owners and stir up the anger of millions of patriotic Americans and it will never stop gun violence.
The commission of crimes must have just and deterring (“an eye for and eye”) consequences for the criminals. We don’t need our government to conduct psychological investigations into the heads of murderers, terrorists, and mass shooters. It doesn’t matter why killers kill and, knowing why is not going to bring back the dead, ease the pain of their grieving families, or protect our society.
And we don’t need diagnoses from psychologists either. It doesn’t matter if the shooters are depressed or mentally ill. What we need from our government is a return to swift jury trials for the accused. And, if they are convicted, we need long incarcerations or, better yet, speedy executions.
The commission of capital crimes MUST have real consequences for criminals; we, the people, don’t need our government to administer understanding, compassion, rehabilitation, correction, medical or psychological treatments, or any other ineffective, touchy-feely nonsense. In fact, releasing capital criminals is a government crime against its citizens.
You claim to be a Christian, and if that’s true, you must agree that the biblical (and constitutional) responsibility of government is to “wield the sword” in a fair system of justice. That should be your primary concern. Your first 15 months in office have been disastrous but there is still time for you to redirect and restore some semblance of honor and respect toward you and the presidency. You can either protect or destroy this nation. You have the constitutional authority to enact real justice, punish real criminals (regardless of their political leanings), and protect all the law-abiding citizens who really love this country.
So, Mr. President, you should insist on the right and appropriate system of punishment for criminals, not their victims. And when the government starts doing its job, the penal system will, once again, be an effective deterrent. Crime rates will decrease, we will all be safer, you will be respected, and American patriots will support you.
Sincerely,
Ralph M. Petersen
(Sent by U. S. Mail to President Joe Biden on April 14, 2022)
Ralph M. Petersen and his wife, Kathy, are the owners of the OLDE TOWNE EMPORIUM at 212 E. Main St. in Rogersville. Comments are welcome. You may contact him at ralphmpetersen@gmail.com or by phone at (951) 321 9235.