On Thursday, April 28th, Food City will be hosting a company-wide hiring event to include both full-time and part-time positions.
Food City is planning to hire over 1,500 friendly, smiling faces to work at their Distribution Center and in key customer and food service positions at store locations throughout their operation area.
The positions include, both entry-level positions and experienced, skilled positions, such as meat cutter, cake decorator, and retail management, as well as various warehousing/distribution positions.
Food City is a family owned and operated company that offers a generous benefits package to their associates including competitive salaries, comprehensive training, healthcare coverage with medical and dental plans, 401(k) with a 3% company match, vacation accrual, vision coverage, and company paid life and disability plans, and Employee Stock Ownership Plan. In addition, to these great benefits, Food City also offers advancement opportunities to associates who wish to progress within a growing company.
Interested candidates, can apply online at FoodCity.com or visit any Food City store to complete an application. Make plans to attend the event at your local Food City to find out how Food City is so much more than a grocery store.
As valued members of the media, we invite you to share this exciting information within the applicable viewing areas.