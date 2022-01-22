The Tennessee Education Lottery set a new record for its Instant Game Revenues in a calendar year with $1,764,169,324 during 2021.
The Lottery’s Instant Game Revenues for Calendar Year 2021 were 6.59 percent more than Calendar Year 2020, the previous high.
“We will celebrate our 18th anniversary on January 20, 2022, and in that time, the Tennessee Lottery has generated more than $6 billion for the education programs we fund, including a transfer of nearly $500,000,000 to the Lottery for Education Account for FY 2021,” Lottery CEO and President Rebecca Paul said. “None of this is achievable without our committed retailers, players, Board of Directors and the dedicated team at the Lottery who make this possible for Tennessee students.”
The Lottery also crossed over $1 billion in Total Revenues (instant and draw-style games) for the current fiscal year (July 1, 2021 – June 30, 2022) on December 28, 2021 – the earliest it has ever done so in the Lottery’s remarkable history.
Since the Lottery’s inception, more than 1.77 million scholarships and grants have been awarded with Lottery funds. More than 151,000 Tennessee students benefited in the 2020-2021 school year alone.
The TEL encourages all players to Have Fun and Play Responsibly.
The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates entirely from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products.
Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $6 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, Drive to 55 initiatives and after-school programs.
In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $16.8 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $1.6 billion in commissions.
