Hawkins County Rescue Squad recently held our 29th Annual Ralph Stanton Memorial Bass Tournament on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Quarryville Boat Ramp in Mooresburg. A total of seventy eight(78) teams entered the tournament competing for 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and Lunker Cash Awards. Our attendance was up by six(6) boats from 2020’s tournament of seventy two(72) teams.
Award winners for the 29th Annual Tournament are: 1st Place with 14.8 lbs. goes to Nick Hatfield and Garrett Rocamora, 2nd Place with 13.8 lbs. goes to Hunter Hamilton and Ty Ball, 3rd Place with 13.5 lbs. goes to Coy Jordan and Donnie Holder, 4th Place with 12.8 lbs. goes to Jerry Hurd and Shaun Saylor, and Big Fish of 4.2 lbs. goes to David Gillenwater. A total of twenty five(25) teams choose to weigh-in. The other results have been posted on our Facebook Page and our website at www.hawkinscorescuesquad.org.
We would like to say a very special thank you to those sponsors who helped make this year’s event possible: Platinum Sponsors: Christian-Sells Funeral Home- Rogersville, Luttrell Staffing- Rogersville, Utility Staffing Group- Rogersville, JJM Transport- Bulls Gap, Rocky Top Grafix- Newport, Gold Sponsor: Rural Health Services Consortium- Rogersville, Silver Sponsors: Hawkins Farmer’s Co-Op- Rogersville, Rogersville Electric Supply- Rogersville, Holston Electric & Holston Connect- Rogersville, Rogersville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram- Rogersville, Dodge- Rogersville, Hamilton Long Tax Service- Rogersville, Stapleton Law Office- Rogersville, U-Save Drug Center- Rogersville, Bronze Sponsors: Hartness Insurance Agency- Rogersville, Henard Lumber Company- Rogersville, Smith Auto Parts- Rogersville, State Farm Agent Sherry Price- Rogersville, First Community Bank- Rogersville.
Hawkins County Rescue Squad Junior Members were also successful with their Sausage Biscuit Fundraiser that was held during registration to help raise money for the Junior Squad. All the items used for the Sausage Biscuit Fundraiser were donated by the following businesses and individuals: Sausage Patties- Big H BBQ in Rogersville, Orange Juice- Sandra Lewis Photography in Rogersville, Biscuits- Anonymous Donor, Other Items- Sergeant Tim Lewis and Sandra Lewis.
Hawkins County Rescue Squad again would like to thank all the different anglers, sponsors, and our members who helped make this year’s tournament a success. The funds raised from the event are used for the betterment of our agency to improve the services we provide for the citizens and visitors of Hawkins County. More information about our agency can be found on our website at www.hawkinscorescuesquad.org.