We often sing the song What Did He Do? Have you ever asked yourself just what trait or characteristic Jesus had that aided Him in completing His God given mission?
Keep that in mind as we study this lesson on assertiveness. Assertiveness is: having the confidence to be clear about our wishes and needs, but without being aggressive. Paul made it clear in Ephesians 4:15; “But speaking the truth in love…”
Looking back, we see examples of assertiveness: in the 1950’s and 60’s we saw the civil rights struggle with African Americans expressing their feelings and asserting their needs, without becoming aggressive. Then in the 1970’s we saw women move to come out from under male dominance. No longer willing to be passive, and especially in the workplace, they demanded equal pay for equal work. There is much to be learned by being appropriately assertive!
We may practice assertiveness because of what we see and hear from others around about us: on one hand are the passive behavior people—acting like a doormat. On the other hand, are the aggressive behavior people—imposing our thoughts and feelings on others without them asking.
This is where we find a great need for self-awareness to be a foundation for assertiveness. Once we engage someone in a conversation, we will need to remain self-aware, empathic in our assertiveness.
One might ask at this point, what am I supposed to do? Good question. Yes, you are supposed to be clear about your needs and wants, but when your wants and needs clash with others wants and needs, this opens the door for discussion. This discussion must then seek the ways to make the situation a “win -win” for all.
Consider these four steps to a successful discussion: 1. Manage your own emotions. 2. Share information and listen. 3. Be clear about your wants and needs and how they involve the other person. 4. Express appreciation. Remember: It’s hard to say no to emotionally intelligent assertive people!
With all this in mind let’s now see just how Jesus did it as He worked together with people when He was here on earth: In Matthew 12:1-13 we find Jesus in what I call “spirited debates” or “disagreeing conversations.” Jesus was challenged on His harvesting and healing on the Sabbath day. When one reads these verses on the action and conversation of Jesus with the Pharisees over their accusations you might immediately think that Jesus was being aggressive.
Let’s consider Matthew 23 where it really does seem that Jesus is aggressive in denouncing the Scribes and Pharisees even to the point of labeling and name calling. Keep this in mind; the Scribes and the Pharisees were wrong in their religious thinking and action—to continue this road was for their souls to wind up in Hell! They opened the door of conversation and Jesus walked through that door exercising the authority of God (John 8:32). Jesus only spoke the truth in love to them. That’s what I would, and any person seeking salvation of the soul, call assertiveness, not aggression.
Again, one might look at the “cleansing” of the temple by Jesus, in Mark 11:15-18, as being aggressive. But we must realize that when sin takes place among men here on earth, then God has the authority to assert His truth. And Jesus did exactly that!
We also find, in the life of Jesus, that He was not the only one to practice assertiveness. In Mark 7:24-30 we find a Syrophoenician (Gentile) mother with a daughter that had an unclean spirit and needed help to get rid of it. Jesus first reminded her the gospel was first to the Jews. She agreed and requested Jesus’ mercy as a gentile. Jesus responded appropriately. Now that’s what I call a good example of being assertive by both parties with a win – win outcome.
In conclusion: if Jesus had not been assertive, He would not have claimed the God given authority He had in teaching and healing, especially in the wiping away of sin.