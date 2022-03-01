After March 18, which will be Mount Carmel City Manager Mike Housewright’s last day in the job, current Certified Municipal Finance Officer Emily Wood will become the town’s interim City Manager.
This came after Housewright officially announced his resignation during the Feb. 24 Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, noting “it has been a pleasure to serve this community.”
Housewright told the Review that he has accepted a position in the private sector. He wasn’t ready to announce the name of his new employer, but he stated that he was presented with an opportunity to which he couldn’t say no.
Major challenges down the road
“The city has some pretty big challenges ahead of it,” Housewright said at the meeting.
Mayor Pat Stilwell recommended naming Wood as interim City Manager, noting that she has two degrees from the University of Tennessee.
It was with those aforementioned challenges in mind, he said, that Housewright also suggested Wood for the interim position.
“You all have some real challenges, some of them being that you are about to bid on a $1.7 million dollar sewer project, you’re getting ready to go into budget season, you’re looking at a budget amendment,” He said. “And that’s just some of the problems. You’re still dealing with sewer issues.”
Alderman Mindy Fleishour asked whether or not the board could offer Wood a severance agreement similar to the one given to Housewright several months ago.
Housewright suggested the board take Wood at least to the current City Manager salary rate, as she would be assuming the duties of both CMFO and City Manager. He also agreed with Fleishour’s recommendation.
However, Housewright noted that there is currently a clause within his severance agreement that requires he be evaluated annually. He recommended the board remove this from Wood’s agreement, as the board can legally conduct an evaluation of a City Manager at any time they choose without this being spelled out in a contract.
“If things are still holding together at six months with Wood, after all the turmoil that is about to happen, don’t do an evaluation on her,” he said. “Just call it a success.
“You’ve got to be serious”
Alderman Steven McLain asked whether it is illegal for one person to hold the responsibilities of both a City Recorder and CMFO, but Housewright explained that this move is legal.
“[Wood] can do both positions,” Housewright said. “She is qualified. In complete candor, she is going to be taxed out. She is what you all have got. You all have some major hurdles in front of you.”
He added, “For her to have ANY prospect of being successful in that position, we need another full time employee in City Hall to take some of the workload off her.”
This clerk would handle duties such as answering phones and working the window to handle in-person citizen concerns.
“If she is going to be successful, she doesn’t need to be subject to board politics,” Housewright said. “You don’t need to be going through this stuff of (questioning) who’s doing the hiring and firing. You guys are in a place where you’ve got to be serious. She will have a heavy, heavy workload for the next few months.”
Just back in October, McLain made a motion to take the final say on employee hiring and firing out of the City Manager’s hands and into that of the board. In his motion, McLain called the proposed move “a safety net” for employees. The proposition was controversial and eventually voted down by the board in November.
Additionally, Housewright has been challenged and had his job threatened by various members of the board numerous times. In March of 2021, the board finally approved a severance agreement that would have given him six months severance pay should he have been terminated without cause.
“The workforce is spooked”
“From what I understand, the workforce is spooked right now,” Housewright told the board. “With my departure, they are unsure about what is coming next. I hired Wood in large part because of her ability to do just this very thing.”
He added, “For the four and a half years that I have worked here, I have lived a life where I could anticipate being fired at any time. I brought her in to give you the opportunity, should I be fired or accept something else, she could step in. She has the capacity, skillset and education.”
He also noted that the current workforce already knows her well, and she has been involved in many of Housewright’s decisions.
“My departure is going to flip some things upside down,” he said. “The last thing I would recommend this board do is expand the scope of their actions and flip more upside down. Utilize the resources you’ve got and let things calm down.”
“We’re just trying to hold on”
Housewright recommended the board offer Wood a severance agreement for the term of her interim position plus six months.
“In the event that you decide, rather than appoint her permanently, you hire someone else or if you remove her from this position, she will have a reasonable assurance of her continued employment as CMFO for six months,” he said.
Alderman John Gibson made a motion to hire Wood as interim City Manager at the current City Manager salary rate of pay plus 10 percent with a six month severance agreement as Housewright recommended. The motion passed by a vote of 4-2 with Vice Mayor Tresa Mawk abstaining and Aldermen McLain and Jim Gilliam voting no.
“If we don’t give her some form of security, then we lose her too, and we really are in crisis mode,” Gibson said.
Housewright noted that, if the board chose not to take any action on appointing an interim city manager that night, the city would revert back to a strong mayor form of government after March 18 until the board took action.
“The biggest thing we have to do as a board is make that commitment to have a City Manager form of government, support it and work within it to try and continue what we’ve already started,” Gibson said. “With the sewer project and the other projects we’ve got, we’re just trying to hold on and keep everything on course and see it through. We don’t have time to go into that City Manager search, bring on somebody new, bring inner turmoil and potentially lose half our workforce.”